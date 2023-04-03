The grand finale of the Big Brother Titans show took place on Sunday, April 2, with Khosi emerging as the winner

Ex-housemates of the Ziyakhala Wahala edition turned up for the grand finale in stylish looks

Legit.ng takes a look at how six stars of the show slayed at the event, including the winner, Khosi

The first season of the Big Brother Titans show officially ended on Sunday, April 2, and saw South African journalist, Khosi Twala, snagging the winning prize.

Among the highlights was how some of the ex-housemates showed up for the event.

Photos of some BBTitans ex-housemates. Credit: @khosi_twala, @juicyjay_official, @officialoliviaa

In this article, Briefly News takes a look at six ex-housemates in their choice of outfits for the event.

Check them out below:

1. Khosi Twala in olive dress

The biggest star of the show, Khosi, sported a gorgeous olive dress for the finale, which saw her emerge as the winner.

The look was designed by South African fashion brand @n.i.m couture and featured a plunging neckline with gold embellishments around the bust and also had feather detailing.

2. Olivia in black dress

The beautiful ex-housemate has, so far, proven to be one rising star who knows her onions when it comes to fashion.

The reality TV star sported a bedazzled black mini-dress with fringe detailing around the sleeves.

The look was designed by Medlin Couture.

3. Juicy Jay in olive two-piece

It is safe to say that both Juicy Jay and Khosi had more in common at the finale than the BBTitans show.

Just like Khosi, he sported an olive ensemble featuring a short-sleeved button shirt with well-tailored pants by London Tailor.

Also, he ended the night a winner when Yvonne confirmed on stage that she was open to pursuing their relationship outside the house.

4. Nelisa in black dress

The ex-housemate turned up on the red carpet dressed in a strapless back dress with feather detailing around the bust and a see-through patch around the side.

Nelisa sported pink hair and an interesting choice of makeup look. In the photo, her face appeared a deep shade of orange, different from the rest of her body.

Whether poor lighting, camera angle or a wrong shade of foundation, the look was anything but flattering on her.

5. Thabang in traditional fit

The South African eye candy opted for a traditional look for the finale.

He donned a black two-piece featuring a tribal print around the upper part of the shirt.

He added a pop of colour with a red hat which is popular among the Igbo people of Nigeria.

6. Miracle in spicy net look

The ex-housemate, who got loads of highlights during his time on the show, came through looking like a superstar in white.

The swaggy look featured a set-through net shirt over a pair of white pants, which he accessorised with a white pearl necklace and some Spidey sunglasses.

Nigeria's leading news website Legit.ng, Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is set to crown the winner of the BBTitans' first season.

