Former African National Congress (ANC) President Thabo Mbeki will campaign in key provinces throughout the country ahead of the elections in May

The move is to gain more voters as the former leader tries to encourage the public to have faith in the ruling party

Mbeki has been described as a tactical move made by the ANC to win over Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg.

Former President Thabo Mbeki will campaign for the ANC in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Images:Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki has joined the ANC's campaign efforts in provinces viewed as weak spots for the ruling party.

Mbeki joins ANC campaign

According to TimesLIVE, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape have been identified as areas where the ANC needs a boost, prompting Mbeki's inclusion in the campaign strategy.

Despite past criticisms of the current ANC leadership and initial delays in joining the campaign trail, Mbeki expressed his commitment to supporting the party. During a campaign event in Soweto, he emphasised his duty as a senior ANC member to back the party and maintain its governance post-elections.

ANC's campaign

The ANC has been facing challenges and seeking to regain trust among its supporters. The ruling party has strategically deployed Mbeki and other prominent figures to rally support and activate the party's base.

Mzansi surprised

Mbeki's return to active campaigning after a decade has surprised many and raised questions about its impact on the elections. While some have questioned his sudden comeback, others have welcomed it, viewing Mbeki as a leader capable of uplifting the party's spirit and reconnecting with disillusioned voters.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Peter Bachtis shared:

"A scholar and gentleman attempting to defend the indefensible. The party that raised his political convictions...has given him so much heartache and pain."

@Obed Kgonyane commented:

"Very good move is not everyone can be a president if organisation elected and trusted u to lead them y not campaign for them."

@MJ Hozanimadoda Qhali expressed:

"The ANC must forget about the Western Cape; even Nelson Mandela failed to win that province, so it's okay for the ANC to focus on KZN and Gauteng."

@Sitembiso Sicengu shared:

"Yesterday, he said he would not vote for Criminals. Today, he wants us to vote for Criminals."

@Ditha Nyewe explained

"Old stock that sold us, nothing new, they think we are people of 1994, now it's 2024, let them check mirrors."

Elections 2024: Ramaphosa reveals more former leaders to join

In a related story, Briefly News reported about the African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said more former heads of state will join the campaign trail.

The announcement comes after former president Thabo Mbeki appeared in Soweto urging citizens to vote for the ruling party.

Mbeki admitted that South Africa faced a number of challenges but assured voters that their concerns would be addressed.

