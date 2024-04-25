Former ANC President Thabo Mbeki will join the organisation on the Soweto leg of their Election campaign

Mbeki, along with other ANC members, would kick off the campaign in White City Jabavu on 25 April 2024

Despite staying loyal to the party, the former President criticised the ANC for not implementing its renewal resolutions

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Former ANC President Thabo Mbeki will participate in the party's election campaigning in Soweto, Johannesburg, on 25 April 2024.

The ANC has roped former President Thabo Mbeki to participate in their election campaign trail in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Mbeki heads up ANC campaign in White City Jabavu

A report by revealed that the former leader will join other ANC members in White City Jabavu on 25 April 2024.

Mbeki made headlines when he criticised the organisation’s current leadership for failing to renew the party.

According to Jacaranda FM, the former President stayed loyal to the ANC despite his concerns.

Most recently, Mbeki shared his disapproval of Jacob Zuma’s decision to campaign for the MK Party while remaining a member of the ANC.

Netizens share their opinions on Mbeki’s return to campaigning

South Africans shared their views on the former ANC’s decision to participate in active party campaigning.

Pres@SchoolsinNaija said:

“Thabo Mbeki, arguably the best South African President (post Mandela).”

@Asa_Sigoxo wondered:

“I thought he said akazingeni.”

@savenoho added:

“Vote ANC, don't ask why ”

@Dingswayo_N advised:

“Better he start campaigning; he left the country in some hand of a drunk thief.”

@MLANDO60870174 pointed out:

“He is too late shem.”

