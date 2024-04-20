ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his confidence in the ANC's electoral prospects in KwaZulu-Natal, citing the party's strong presence and support base

The province has been described as a hotly contested region, with the newly formed MK party competing for voter attention alongside the ruling party

Ramaphosa has interacted with communities in eThekwini's KwaXimba and plans to meet supporters in Kwa-Mamdekazi and Marianhill Park later

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. With degrees in Journalism and International Politics, she delved into the intricacies of political landscapes at The Citizen newspaper, African News Network, and Newzroom Afrika. Pillay has also passed a set of training from Google News Initiative.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is in KwaZulu-Natal, trying to woo voters for the upcoming elections. Images: @MYANC

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL—ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is confident his party will win the majority of votes in KwaZulu-Natal.

ANC kicks off KZN campaign

Ramaphosa began his election campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. According to the ANC, the president will visit the KwaXimba, Kwa-Mamdekazi, and Marianhill Park communities on Saturday and address residents at the Mellowood Hall in Kwadukuza.

Speaking in Inanda on Friday, Ramaphosa said other political parties are nibbling to gain votes.

"The ANC has an overarching presence in KZN and other political parties are trying to nibble at the edges but ANC. The ANC has great hegemony here and we will emerge victorious and we are going to surprise everyone, we are going to have a clear majority."

The Zulu kingdom is one of the most highly contested provinces, with the new kids on the block, the MK party, trying to woo voters.

Netizens divided

South Africans have been divided on which party they will vote for in the upcoming elections. While some are supporters of the ANC, others want a new ruling party.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Lockset Lockstar joked:

"MK party give other political party sleepless at night."

@Siyabonga Ndlovu said:

"MK is around the corner me and all my Family members are MK."

@Mthokzin Mnandi commented:

"We gave Ramaphosa a chance but he failed, everything is falling apart under his leadership."

@Basie Schoeman shared:

"Shame he must deal with Israel and Congo issues we are not important to him same as our votes."

@Katleho James asked:

"For the mere fact that they are busy campaigning in KZN tells a different story."

@Brandon Reddy joked:

"He’s probably high on something, good to be confident."

@Siyabonga Samukelo Simelane said:

"Highly impossible. But as a leader you must preach positive statements."

Ramaphosa unveils ANC manifesto in KZN

In a related story, Briefly News reported that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to addressing South Africa's loadshedding, high unemployment, and service delivery challenges.

Ramaphosa committed to subsidising essential services in his address, emphasising that the ANC is the key driver for such initiatives.

Thousands of ANC supporters packed the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban as the ruling party hosted its Manifesto Launch.

