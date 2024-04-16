A clip of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa advising a graduate to keep looking for a job has triggered talks on SA's unemployment dilemma

BA Communication graduate Slindile Khoza said Ramaphosa's response to her plight left her hopeless and deflated

Many South Africans said while they'd hoped for a positive response, the President offering Khoza a job would've been a bigger scandal

President Cyril Ramaphosa advised a graduate to keep searching for a job. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Athi Gela/Screenshot/TikTok

A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa telling an unemployed graduate to keep searching for a job has sparked conversation on the country's unemployment crisis.

Athi Geleba shared the footage on TikTok:

Ramaphosa's advice highlights the unemployment crisis

Slindokuhle Khoza met the ANC President during his campaign walkabout in Orange Farm, Johannesburg, on 14 April 2024.

The bachelor of arts in communication graduate said she was hopeful when she was called to speak with the President.

Khoza told SowetanLIVE that Ramaphosa's response to her situation deflated her initial joy.

"Now looking back at the video, I can’t help but get irritated because maybe I could have asked him for help or asked him to do something."

Khoza graduated last year and could only secure a job as a factory cleaner, where she earned R80 a day.

South Africans debate Ramaphosa's response

Many netizens pointed out that while Ramaphosa's response wasn't ideal if he had offered Khoza a job, that too would've been a scandal.

@ChueneKhathu said:

“It would have been unethical for the president to offer her a job. There are many like her who are searching. We must not encourage corrupt activities.”

@sammymchunu added:

“If he offered her a govt. job on the spot, that too would be a scandal.”

@ThaboSchoeman commented:

“But south Africans don't listen ANC has no plans for you.”

@neo_mda asked:

“Hai banna! Mr @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa, couldn’t you at least instruct one of your guys there to take her contact details even if you were not going to do anything about her situation?”

@thethamimhlongo concluded:

“Ace Magashule would have found her a job on the spot.”

7.9 Million South Africans Jobless

Briefly News reported that Dr Kenneth Creamer from the School of Economics and Finance at the University of the Witwatersrand was concerned by the country's increased unemployment rate.

According to Statistics SA, unemployment increased from 31.9% to 32.1% in the third quarter of 2023.

Dr Creamer told Briefly News that the rise in unemployment is due to the economy heading in the wrong direction.

