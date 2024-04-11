President Cyril Ramaphosa was the target of Apostle Mohlala's sermon, which he seemingly aimed at the president

in the presence of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Mohlala shaded Ramaphosa and questioned his leadership skills

South Africans debated the church leader's sermon; some agreed with his words and shared their thoughts on what he said

An X user believed Apostle Mohlala took shots at Ramaphosa in his sermon.

JOHANNESBURG – A South African pastor seemingly shot from the hip when the subject of his sermon was President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership skills. The man of God did not shy away from criticizing the president.

Pastor slams Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership

Apostle Mohlala's sermon went viral on social media, and @MusahWarren shared it on X. In the sermon, the pastor talked about wealth and poverty. Addressing Deputy President Paul Mashatile, he said the congregants were poor people with skills and looking for opportunities.

"Deputy president, we have government, but we don't have the right man. We need a man. Be that man for these people. When I speak about a man, I speak about someone who will give you opportunities, walk with you, and teach you that there are better things in life."

@MusahWarren's caption suggested that the sermon may have been directed at Ramaphosa.

"They will never visit Mohlala's church again. South Africa needs a man with decisive leadership skills not a puppet and proxy of WMC."

Netizens discuss the sermon

South Africans shared their opinions on the sermon's substance.

Wiseman the Don shaded former president Jacob Zuma.

"Yes, and not a man with the Guptas in his ears always."

Thalente Ntuli said:

"Paul Mashatile doesn't qualify to be a president. His leadership skills and qualities have been diluted and weakened by money."

Gima said:

"He bluntly dealt with him."

These Nutz said:

"They thought church people were stupid."

Moss said:

"Pastor says Cyril is not a strong man."

