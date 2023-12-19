Comedian Loyiso Gola faced backlash on social media for criticising former President Jacob Zuma's recent political stance

Social media users accused Gola of trying to revive his career by using Zuma's name

Gola's comments sparked a heated debate online, with users questioning his motives

Loyiso Gola is catching some strays on social media after sharing his thoughts on former President Jacob Zuma's political stance. The former leader has been trending on social media after sharing that he will not be campaigning for Ramaphosa's ANC.

Loyiso Gola has been roasted for his thoughts on Jacob Zuma. Image: @loyisogola and Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Loyiso Gola shares thoughts on Jacob Zuma

The country has been divided over Jacob Zuma's recent political stance. The former leader made it clear that he does not support Ramaphosa. He also pledged his support for Umkhonto we Sizwe.

Responding to the current political space in the country, comedian Loyiso Gola suggested that Zuma should not attack Ramaphosa because they were both cut from the same cloth. He wrote:

"Jacob Zuma's tenure as ANC president was disastrous. Multiple breakaways, weaker Youth League, weaker COSATU, weaker Women's League.... now he wants to tell us he won't vote ANC. You made the bed... sleep on it."

Loyiso Gola slammed for his post

Loyiso Gola was blasted over his thoughts. Social media users accused the star of trying to revive his dying career by mentioning Jacob Zuma.

@SiveXaluva said:

"Trying to get a slice of bread using the Zuma name."

@Queen_Tsholo8 commented:

"Are you trying to revive your dead comedy career with baba wena??? You never gonna be Trevor Noah."

@StrAightMARVIN added:

"Lol you’re getting paid hard because the Youth League was at its strongest. They were expelled because they became too strong. And breakaway parties have always been a thing. What do you think about Cyril’s presidency?"

@minayza noted:

"We know Jacob Zuma has made lots of people's careers. So we see you Chief, hunger is not a JOKE."

