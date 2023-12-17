Cosatu dismissed Zuma's decision not to campaign for the ANC, attributing it to antics from a pensioner

Cosatu's spokesperson said Zuma's announcement was fueled by boredom and that it lacked coherence

Public opinion in South Africa is divided as citizens share mixed views on Zuma's recent political move

Cosatu called Jacob Zuma's announcement about the 20224 elections a stunt. Image: Waldo Swiegers and Lerato Maduna

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu has responded to former President Jacob Zuma's announcement that he won't campaign or vote for the ANC in the upcoming elections.

Matthew Parks says Jacob Zuma is bored

According to SABCNews, the organisation's spokesperson, Matthew Parks, said Zuma's decision was made out of boredom and questioned its coherence.

Parks expressed scepticism about Zuma's support for the newly formed MK party, highlighting uncertainties such as its leadership and potential legal challenges from the ANC.

Cosatu criticises Zuma's political stunt

He dismissed the move as a political stunt from a pensioner and that it was typical during the election season. Parks added that many parties might emerge with unclear agendas, only to disappear after elections.

"He says he’s an ANC member, yet he’s going to vote for a party that no one knows about, a party which hasn’t been launched, doesn’t have leadership, and a party whose chances of actually contesting elections is in doubt because the ANC is very likely to take them to court around copyright infringement.”

SA discuss Zuma's support for MK party

South Africans also weighed in on Zuma's latest political manoeuvre with mixed opinions on social media

Read some comments below:

Brooks Chayi said:

"Cosatu is a bored trade union that's no longer relevant. They just praised the ANC simply because its leaders want to go to Parliament in 2024."

Steven Themeli stated:

"Cosatu must keep its hands off Zuma."

Mthembeni Mthethwa mentioned:

"It is his right not to campaign for the ANC what is it that is wrong with that?"

Ntjiepana Maleka posted:

"ANC and Cosatu distanced themselves from service delivery, next year they gonna learn the hard way."

TEEGEE commented:

"Zupta is a deranged and attention-seeking individual."

Yanga Tsotsi suggested:

"Zuma must retire from politics."

Jacob Zuma presents uMkhonto weSizwe party

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma had South Africa curious before making his big announcement. The former leader of the ANC gathered the press in Soweto Johannesburg.

Before Jacob Zuma's address, peeps had wild guesses about what he was going to say. People guessed that he may be leaving the ANC and starting his own political party.

