Fikile Mbalula faces backlash for accusing BEE beneficiaries of forming parties against the ANC

Mbalula recently dragged the Multi-Party Charter (MCP), a coalition aiming to challenge the party's dominance

South Africans said the ANC must not blame other parties for its destruction and look in the mirror

Fikile Mbalula’s at the 2019 ANC Manifesto Review in Rustenburg, North West. Image: @MbalulaFikile

RUSTENBURG - Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Mbalula, spoke at the ANC's 2019 Manifesto Review rally in Rustenburg.

He accused beneficiaries of Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) of forming political parties to undermine the ANC.

The remarks have ignited outrage, with many questioning Mbalula's stance and the party's handling of internal issues.

ANC's concerns over Multi-Party Charter

Mbalula expressed the ANC's worries about the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa (MCP), reported SABCNews.

Launched by several opposition parties in August, the coalition aims to challenge the ANC's dominance.

Citizens criticise the ANC

As the public backlash against Mbalula intensifies, many South Africans are redirecting the conversation toward the ANC's challenges.

Critics argue that the party's incompetence in service delivery and corruption within its ranks are factors contributing to its demise.

Mbalula's utterances have become a mirror reflecting broader concerns about the ANC's governance and its impact on the lives of citizens.

Prince Monomotapa mentioned:

"ANC thinks we as a nation owe them neh, they will be very disappointed."

Velocity Meme wrote:

"Some of those parties were formed by the people you and Ramaphosa fired to please your masters."

Michael Johnson posted:

"Mbabula sounds more like a clown than a secretary-general. We just say whatever he feels to say his office isn't meant for that at all."

Themba Tshepo said:

"ANC destroyed itself, those smaller nyana parties just want to bury ANC."

Cphiwe Skhoma added:

"You destroyed ANC with corruption."

Mkay Yujiro shared:

"I can't wait for the total distraction of ANC and DA."

SA disputes Fikile Mbalula's 'better life' claims

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were left dumbfounded when African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula made claims that life in South Africa is way better than before.

Mbalula was speaking at the party's National Executive Committee meeting that took place in Boksburg.

