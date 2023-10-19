Fikile Mbalula made a bold statement on improved life conditions in South Africa at the party's NEC meeting

Mbalula believes South Africa can achieve over 5% gross domestic product growth in the near future

Public reactions on social media reveal widespread scepticism, with some suggesting that life is only better for ANC members

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans were left dumbfounded when African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula made claims that life in South Africa is way better than before.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula made bold claims that life is better in South Africa today. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula was speaking at the party's National Executive Committee meeting that took place in Boksburg over the weekend.

"An irrefutable fact emerged from the 2022 census by STATS SA that life in South Africa is considerably better than it was in 1994 or 2019," said Mbalula.

ENCA reported that Mbalula said he believes in a few years, over five% gross domestic product (GDP) growth will be achieved in the country.

PAY ATTENTION:

The news site further reported that the ANC says it has set aside a special meeting to look into the 91 cases being assessed by its integrity commission.

Mzansi in disbelief over Mbalula's claims

In a Facebook post by eNCA, Mzansi shared their sentiments on Mbalula's statement, saying the only people whose lives are better are ANC cadres.

This is how they commented:

Wayne Gary Giles said:

"Smoking their socks again. Another election ploy."

Khelelo Rob Machethe expressed concern by saying:

"Before 1994, the post office was functional, Transnet and its infrastructure was functional, there was no loadshedding, crime was not this high and unemployment was not this high."

Enoch Maswanganyi said:

"Life is better in their pockets not to South Africans."

Rody MohlamonyaNe commented:

"Clearly for members of the ANC NEC."

Simtho Ndaleni remarked

"Nothing better here, only those ANC cadres in power that are benefiting not the citizens of South Africa."

Percival Ndlovu lambasted by saying:

"Whoever was around in 1994 won't believe this nonsense, just compare the cost of living from then and now."

Ramaphosa reassures SA ANC is fighting corruption

In a recent report by Briefly News, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC has put measures in place to end corruption in the country. Ramaphosa said those implicated in state capture would soon face the music as cases were already in court for prosecution.

Ramaphosa explained that the government submitted a plan to implement the commission's recommendations to Parliament in October 2022, and they have been implementing some of the plans since then.

Ramaphosa says loadshedding will decrease

In a similar report by Briefly News, President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that loadshedding is expected to decrease fell on deaf ears when Mzansi saw it as another ploy to secure votes for 2024.

Ramaphosa announced that energy levels were expected to rise after the restoration of the Kusile Power Station units. He also commended private households for resorting to solar energy for their electricity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News