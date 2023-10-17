President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that units at the Kusile Power Station have returned online and are generating more electricity

He also said that loadshedding will lessen in the coming months because of more megawatts being allocated and houses using solar energy

Netizens slammed his comments as an attempt by the African National Congress to get votes for the upcoming elections

Cyril Ramaphosa said that after the return of the Kusile Power Station, electricity will be stable in the next few months. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

South Africans believe President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent announcement that loadshedding is expected to decrease is an attempt to win votes for the upcoming 2024 general election.

The president announced that electricity levels are expected to improve after the restoration of the Kusile Power Station units and private houses generating electricity through solar energy.

Ramaphosa announces electricity improvement

Cyril Ramaphosa made the remarks at a recent ANC media briefing about the National Executive Committee's latest meeting and the outcomes of that meeting. According to eNCA, Ramaphosa said the country had turned a corner regarding loadshedding. He said the levels are expected to improve because the Kusile units have resumed generating electricity.

He also gave a nod to homes generating electricity through solar energy and remarked that the drive towards solar has lessened pressure on the grid. Ramaphosa said more megawatts will be allocated to supply the nation's growing need for energy.

He also mentioned that the NEC pointed out the need for investment into renewable energy to ensure that the projects the government is working on nationally can be brought online. After loadshedding continually affected the nation's economy and livelihoods, hundreds of homes opted for solar energy.

South Africans don't believe Ramaphosa

Netizens commenting on Facebook remarked that the president's comments on ending loadshedding are an attempt to campaign for votes.

Abdullah Vahed said:

“Elections are coming up. It’s the only reason. Don’t believe anything these ANC cakes have to say.”

Mtukulu Wagogo-Lajimisi Waka-Tibane added:

“Election time, election time. Don’t fall for these lies.”

Delan Dee remarked:

“Voting is around the corner.”

Jaques du Plessis joked:

“Until after the elections, then it’s Stage 16.”

Charlie Dlamini:

"This one is President Ramaka."

Kgaogelo Mayimele is untrusting.

“I don’t trust that as things change anytime regarding the power supply. We can be back to Stage 5 any day.”

Eskom accused of secretly implementing loadshedding

In another article, Briefly News reported that Eskom denied secretly implementing Stage 8 loadshedding.

This is after energy analysts discovered that the power utility shed 7 000 megawatts of electricity, meaning the country went beyond Stage 6. Netizens were furious and were tired of Eskom's tricks, demanding that loadshedding come to an end.

