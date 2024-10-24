The South African media personality Bonang Matheba is winning once again as she keeps soaring higher

The reality TV star, alongside UK-based beauty expert Uche Natori, will be leading the L'Oréal Paris monumental makeup masterclass in SA this coming December

On behalf of L'Oréal Paris South Africa, Influencer and PR Manager Ntombi Nhlapo shared with Briefly News some insights about the upcoming masterclass

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

Bonang Matheba to lead the biggest makeup masterclass. Image: @uchjn, @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Our beloved media personality Bonang Matheba keeps going higher and higher as she bagged another gig from an international beauty brand.

Bonang Matheba to lead L'Oréal Paris makeup masterclass

The South African media personality and reality TV star Bonang Matheba has done it again as she recently bagged a new gig from an international brand.

The founder of the House of BNG was earlier announced as one of the two people leading the L'Oréal Paris monumental makeup masterclass in South Africa alongside the renowned UK-based beauty expert Uche Natori.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for beauty enthusiasts to learn from the best in the industry will be taking place in South Africa this coming December.

On behalf of L'Oréal Paris South Africa, Influencer and PR Manager Ntombi Nhlapo shared some insights about the upcoming masterclass with Briefly News.

She said:

"Attendees will be treated to an unforgettable day of beauty immersion, including, An expert-led makeup tutorial and demonstration, exclusive insights and personalised tips from Uche Natori, full makeup kits provided on the day to recreate the looks and a chance to mingle with fellow beauty lovers and be part of a record-breaking event."

Ayanda Ncwane narrates how she died and came back to life

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Ncwane returned to social media after a long hiatus with chilling news for her followers. The former The Real Housewives of Durban cast member narrated how she had a near-death experience a few weeks back.

The star shocked her followers when she shared a video narrating what she went through over the past few weeks.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News