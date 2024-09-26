Bonang Matheba's rumoured boyfriend, David Phume, was recently seen in the United States of America

The businessman had Mzansi ladies going gaga over his good looks and complimented Queen B on her great taste

Meanwhile, others threw shade at the couple while poking fun at their suspected relationship

Bonang Matheba’s rumoured boyfriend, David Phume, posed for a photo in the States. Images: Instagram/ bonang_m, Twitter/ MDNnewss

Source: UGC

Bonang Matheba's love life has once again become the topic of discussion after her rumoured bae was spotted in the States.

Bonang Matheba's man spotted in USA

When she's not making headlines about her impeccable work, Bonang Matheba is topping social media trends, and this time, her love life is the chat of the day.

Queen B has been linked to several men in the entertainment space and recently sparked dating rumours with businessman, David Phume, who maintains a low profile and keeps their rumoured romance under wraps.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to his private Instagram page, Phume is a self-proclaimed media and tech entrepreneur who was recently linked to a scandal involving a R300K debt.

The couple may not be seen in public together, but social media continues to run with the story of their romance regardless. Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared a photo of Phume in the United States of America after grabbing a coffee:

Mzansi reacts to Bonang Matheba's rumoured bae

The ladies commended Queen B on her choice and couldn't help but drool over her rumoured man:

precious_mn said:

"This man is so gorgeous, bathong, a type!"

ChefAmogelang was impressed:

"Bonang has good taste."

Pinkdoll_love was curious:

"He is so cute; what does he do for a living?"

Presh_SM wrote:

"I need him in my life, joking! B should marry him; he looks like a good guy."

Meanwhile, others threw shade at the couple with some spicy tweets:

Dr_Shiyaklenga dragged Bonang:

"Bonang Matheba still has a boyfriend while her mates have husbands."

MalumeRichie raised AKA's witchcraft allegations:

"Tell him to check under his bed for rocks."

MonteBlanq asked:

"When is Matheba falling pregnant?"

Bonang Matheba bags NFTA nominations

In more Bonang Matheba updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media mogul's award nominations at the National Film and TV Awards.

While fans rooted for her to win, others felt that one nomination was out of place.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News