Bonang Matheba is said to have spent New Year's Eve with her alleged boyfriend, David Phume

The media personality's rumoured bae was exposed after netizens managed to piece together some videos

Mzansi weighed in on Queen B's alleged new squeeze, where some weren't too pleased with him

Mzansi alleges that Bonang Matheba and her rumoured bae, David Phume, spent New Year's Eve together. Images: bonang_m

Netizens are convinced that they've uncovered the identity of Bonang Matheba's alleged new boyfriend. This comes after Musa Khawula shared several photos and videos of the couple, where some hinted that the pair may have spent New Year's Eve together.

Bonang Matheba allegedly spends NYE with new bae

Halala! Looks like our girl Bonang Matheba is still very much in love after allegedly spending the last moments of 2023 with her new bae. The media personality has been keeping the identity of her man on the hush-hush but never fails to flaunt her feelings on social media.

After some digging, Musa Khawula managed to uncover the identity of Queen B's new boo, who is allegedly media and tech entrepreneur, David Phume.

Not only that, but a video of Phume seemingly pouring champagne for Bonang on New Year's Eve made its way to social media. Netizens managed to match the setting, from the champagne flutes down to the chairs - the FBI is missing out on some impressive sleuths!

Mzansi weighs in on Bonang Matheba's new boyfriend

Netizens were happy that Bonang found love, and the ladies were weak in the knees over Mr Phume:

khanyieMcBird was happy:

"Love seeing my girlies with handsome gents."

tseepati said:

"They definitely look good together, he's tall and handsome!"

CherzaKekana wrote:

"We love our Queen B, she deserves happiness."

Meanwhile, other netizens weren't too impressed with Bonang's new boo, with some saying the relationship wouldn't last while others said she deserved better:

bunsNbrawls criticised:

"My brother is so used to ngudus that he holds the champagne bottle like a Castle Lager."

Makovnikovs said:

"Probably too good for her. I give it 2 seconds, and she'll be on to the next; they prefer the deadbeats.

KebidooO wasn't satisfied:

"Respectfully, she deserves richer. I don’t know how to explain it. I want to see her with a Bart Bass."

Bonang Matheba bags Briefly News Entertainment Awards nomination

In more Bonang Matheba updates, Briefly News shared the details of its upcoming entertainment awards, where Queen B bagged a nomination in the Most Fashionable Celebrity category.

Bonang joins the likes of Grammy award-nominated fashionista, Musa Keys as one of the most fashion-forward celebs in Mzansi.

