Lynn Forbes recently visited AKA's grave with some flowers and a letter

This was the first New Year Lynn was celebrating without her late son

Mzansi was shattered by Glammy's post and showered her with loads of love as she grieved her son

Lynn Forbes left netizens in their feelings when she visited AKA's grave with flowers and gifts. Images: lynnforbesza, akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Lynn Forbes ushered in 2024 grieving her late son, AKA. 2023 has been a very trying time for the rapper's family since he lost his life, and Lynn decided to pay him a visit with some flowers. Lynn's sweet gesture left netizens heartbroken, sending comforting messages to the grieving mother.

Lynn Forbes visits AKA's grave

Nearly 10 months since AKA was gunned down, his mother, Lynn Forbes, has made it her mission to keep his legacy alive.

The inspirational speaker has been mourning throughout the festive season and sharing throwback clips of her time with Supa Maga.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Not only did she not celebrate Christmas and other holidays with her superstar son, Lynn was also faced with the task of visiting her son's grave on New Year's Day.

Glammy shared a video revealing her son's gravestone, which she decorated with gorgeous flowers, gold candles, and a letter:

Mzansi shows love to Lynn Forbes

Netizens are still shattered over AKA's death and showered Lynn Forbes with love through her grief:

themakingof_iamzandilemc was heartbroken:

"I'll never get used to this one. We played one of his songs on boxing day. It still hurts."

classegb123 declared:

"The Legend lives on in the hearts of many."

vuvulathitha said:

"The year that took several celebrities in just a blink of an eye, so sad."

julianb2012 wrote:

"Even though your heartbeat is gone, your spirit lives on."

liziwematloha posted:

"The year we will never forget."

tkmaxstoresa responded:

"Goodnight Kiernan, I'll never heal from this."

tshoolux commented:

"Ao Mama Lynn, sending you love and light. This still hurts."

Lynn Forbes shares photo with Kairo and Asante

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lynn Forbes' Christmas photoshoot with her granddaughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mohosana.

The sweet picture was met with an equal number of praise and criticism from netizens who couldn't stop talking about it.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News