Lynn Forbes recently had a Christmas photoshoot with her granddaughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mahosana

The girls got all dolled up and showed off their poses and Christmas dresses

The photo was not without criticism, and netizens had plenty to say about the blended family

Lynn Forbes' Christmas photo with Kairo Forbes and Asante Mahosana had netizens talking. Images: lynnforbesza, kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Lynn Forbes and her blended family recently took some sweet Christmas photos. The inspirational speaker shared a picture with her granddaughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mahosana and had netizens' tongues wagging.

Lynn Forbes, Kairo, and Asante share Christmas photo

It's that time of the year when families show off their adorable Christmas photoshoots, and the Forbes/ Mahosana crew came prepared.

The blended family shared several photos together, but one that had netizens chatting was of Lynn Forbes, Kairo Forbes, and Asante Mahosana. The girls came ready for the festive photoshoot and struck their best pose for their adorable snap.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

This wasn't the first time the blended family shared a sweet moment; it's always a good time when they're together.

As usual, little Santi kept a straight face while Lynn and Kairo showed off their Colgate smiles - baby girl wanted to watch CoComelon!

"Joy to the world and a blessed Christmas to you, yours and the Megacy."

Lynn recently shared a touching throwback photo of what seems to have been her last Christmas with her late son, AKA, where they wore matching pyjamas along with Kairo.

"They say it would get easier, that’s just not true for me. Why?"

Mzansi weighs in on Lynn Forbes' photo

Netizens were quick to throw shade on Lynn Forbes' photo with Kairo and Asante:

Discreetoukie debated:

"She ain’t Asante's granny. This woman can stop pretending to be a public figure, she's exploiting Kairo for money."

Sandiso__N asked:

"Why isn't Asante with her granny?"

ProTwoolz was curious:

"But why is the last born dressed like she's ready to say "Yes, madam"?

Meanwhile, some netizens showed love to Lynn's photo with her little girls:

pgal2121 said:

"If this is not love, I don’t know what it is. Big ups for Lynn. Love lives here."

OshunEtta wrote:

"Lynn has a beautiful heart."

therealdloz praised Lynn:

"Lynn, you are one amazing human. Your family is blessed to have you. True epitome of LOVE, we see you. God bless your heart."

DJ Tira and family celebrate Christmas

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Tira's adorable family Christmas photoshoot with the Khathis.

Makoya Bearings has many titles, and being a family man is one of them. He recently took his family on a fun outing that left netizens begging for a reality show.

Source: Briefly News