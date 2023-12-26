Actress Connie Ferguson remembered her late husband, Shona Ferguson

On Christmas day, the actress posted a video of the late star

Connie wrote on her Instagram page that this is the third Xmas without her husband

Connie Ferguson spent her third Christmas without her late husband, Shona. Image: @connie_ferguson

Actress Connie Ferguson recently penned an emotional post on social media. This comes after the star flaunted her boxing skills on Instagram.

Connie Ferguson remembers her late husband Shona

Christmas Day is all about festivities and good vibes with your family and friends, but that wasn't the case for the former Generations star, Connie. The 53-year-old filmmaker shared an emotional post about her late husband and actor, Shona Ferguson, on her Instagram page.

The actress who revealed her secret on how she manages to look this fabulous shared a video of Shona and captioned it:

"3rd Christmas without you… Will it ever stop feeling strange?"

Watch the video below:

Fans shower Connie with love

Shortly after she shared the video, many netizens flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages and showered her with love. See some of the responses below:

tshegofatso__bopape wrote:

"3rd? Seems like just yesterday."

conniechiume shared:

"I lack words,but go tla siama sesi.He is a faithful God."

pamela.monokwane mentioned:

"Lots and lots of love and hugs from me to you Mommy...I also lost my dad right immediately after your husband."

mikebless said:

"Love you twin."

zaza_letsholo commented:

"3rd? It really still feels like yesterday may God give you strength. Me and my hubby looked up to you too. Much love and huggies."

mmasiba replied:

"Same boat ausi, it doesn't at all, it's been 9yrs on my side and it's the same every year."

iam_moo.nde responded:

"Mr Sho continues to live in our hearts mama."

