Actress and entrepreneur Connie Ferguson wows fans with her boxing techniques

A clip of the star during an intensive training with her boxing coach went viral on social media

Netizens were stunned by her energy and her fitness, and some complimented her moves

Connie Ferguson flaunts her boxing techniques online. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Actress Connie Ferguson once again gives us a dose of what went down during her intensive boxing training with her personal trainer at the gym. The star always makes sure she keeps fit and looks ever so fabulous, even at 53.

Connie Ferguson flexes her new boxing techniques

Connie has always been at her A game when it comes to fitness and she has never disappointed with sharing her training sessions at the gym. Recently, the star shared a reel of herself on Instagram during a training session showing off her boxing techniques, which impressed many of her fans.

Ferguson captioned the reel she posted on her Instagram page:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Braved another boxing session at @bryanston_fight_club this morning and chai! The combos were insane! The whole body was working okay? Working on staying sharp, one 1 2 3 4 5 6 at a time! Even the no power for 20 minutes couldn’t slow us down! When we work, we work! NO EXCUSES! @creedmoyo I appreciate you champ! Learning a lot of new tricks!"

Watch the video below:

Connie stuns fans with her techniques

Shortly after the star posted the reel on Instagram, her fans and followers flooded her comment section with complimentary and heartfelt messages. See some of the responses below:

bites_with_moi applauded:

"The only Creed that matters!!! Well done champ!!!!"

kgabolegora said:

"That hook."

athanias_boutique wrote:

"My person you’re on fire."

simba.lesego responded:

"Such an inspiration."

elizabethstilo commented:

"Beast Mode Activated."

zenobia_louw complimented:

"Look so nice, wow."

@I_am_Bucie replied:

"I love this for her. Working out really heals your heart and helps with mental health."

Connie Ferguson warms hearts with her message to Natasha Joubert

In a previous report from Briefly News, Connie Ferguson gushed over the new Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert. She shared images of her outing with her friend, who looked as stunning as she did.

Connie's figure was shone in a black maxi dress as she joined other celebrities to celebrate the crowning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News