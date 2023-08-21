The former The Queen actress Connie Ferguson has shed light on how she manages to look 53 years old and fabulous

She shared with her followers that although she maintains a healthy lifestyle, she doe seek medical assistance

Fans have gushed over Connie Ferguson, with some saying she looks fabulous and is an inspiration for many

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Connie Ferguson's beauty continues to leave many people mesmerised and captivated.

Connie Ferguson shares that a healthy lifestyle and regular exercise are key to her youthful looks. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

This is how Connie Ferguson achieves her natural glow

Taking to her Instagram page, Connie Ferguson shared that she is all about self-care and has a certain routine that she sticks to. She revealed that you would never catch her with make-up most of the time, but still looks fabulous.

"I am big on self-care and tend to have a holistic approach to it. Those who know me know I don’t often wear makeup unless it’s for a shoot or I’m attending an event, so it’s important for me to maintain naturally healthy, glowing skin!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Connie then shares how she maintains her youthful look

"I don’t eat too badly, I exercise regularly, drink lots of water and maintain a good skincare routine at home. But even with that, going for professional treatment from time to time gives you that little bit of extra!"

Fans gush over Connie's looks, share thoughts on her post

kgmonwa said:

"What you eat and how you live makes your Longevity."

japh_master_j said:

"Sis Connie thank you for this recommendation! I’ve been looking for a reputable expert in this field. I’m making an appointment tomorrow!"

charmoek said:

"You look fabulous, Connie."

davinci.opila said:

"Consistency! You inspire me a lot."

ms_kekeletso said:

"Are you sure you 50 Mrs Ferguson?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News