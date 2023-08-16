Connie Ferguson was among the top South African celebrities who stepped out to attend the Miss South Africa event

The seasoned star showed off her impressive figure in a velvet maxi black dress with one-arm detail

She also congratulated the new Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert for winning the crown and told her to enjoy her reign

Connie Ferguson is a queen who always lifts others. The star who was among the many A-listers who attended the glamourous event shared pictures on her page.

Connie Ferguson has shared a sweet message to the newly appointed Miss SA Natasha Joubert. Image: Getty Images and @connie_ferguson

Connie Ferguson celebrates Natasha Joubert's Miss SA win

Ferguson was among the celebrities who stepped out dressed to kill to witness the historic moment. Taking to her Instagram page, the former Generations actress impressed Mzansi with her stunning outfit.

The actress oozed elegance in a maxi black dress that showed off her perfect figure. In the caption, Ferguson also wished Natasha well in her new role. She wrote:

"Former Miss What What and former Miss What What you cav?❤️ My Sis @houseoftshegofatso and I went out to play with other children on Sunday, where a new Miss South Africa @official_misssa was crowned. A big congratulations to @natasha_joubert . May she shine and excel in her new role!"

Connie Ferguson's fans react to star's post

The star's fans and followers loved her elegant look and message to the new Miss SA Natasha Joubert.

@matapamaila said:

"Once a Miss what what always a Miss what…. le bantle."

@djfreshsa wrote:

"You will forever be my fave Miss What What "

@kgomotso_christopher added:

"Yaaaah, he kore Miss Whaaat whaaat are forever young. Bannnna!!! Le bantle thata!!!❤️❤️"

@hope_nemishiru noted:

"You and Tshego are the definition of black excellence, beauty with brain and black don't crack. You are rare Gems ❤️"

Dr Musa Mthombeni shares thoughts on Natasha Joubert winning Miss SA: "At least I have my own Miss SA"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni has joined the long list of South Africans who were not happy about Natasha Joubert winning the Miss SA 2023 crown.

South Africans on social media have been dishing mixed reactions after Natasha Joubert was crowned Miss South Africa 2023. The beautiful model was crowned at a glamorous event on Sunday 13 August. The event was attended by most of SA's top celebs and media organisations, like Briefly News.

