Samir Nurkovic extends heartfelt congratulations to Bryoni Govender, celebrating her second-place finish in the Miss South Africa pageant

Bryoni Govender's poised performance secured her a spot among the top two finalists in Miss SA

Bryoni's accomplishment as the runner-up in Miss SA 2023 garnered widespread admiration and support

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Samir Nurkovic expressed heartfelt congratulations to his partner, Bryoni Govender, following her impressive achievement as the second-place finisher in the Miss South Africa pageant, held on Sunday, August 13th.

Miss SA Runner-Up Bryoni Govender was showered with love from Samir Nurkovic and all of her loyal fans. Image: Instagram / nurkovicsamir

Source: Instagram

In a thrilling culmination of the Miss SA event at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria's Times Square, Bryoni Govender, originally from Gauteng, displayed her remarkable poise and charisma, securing a spot within the top two finalists.

Samir Nurkovic shows Bryoni Govender love after Miss SA

The crown of Miss SA 2023 was bestowed upon Natasha Joubert, who had previously earned a position in the top three of the 2020 Miss SA competition, while Bryoni Govender was honoured as the well-deserving runner-up.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Overflowing with enthusiasm and pride, her significant other, a notable figure in the realm of soccer, took to his Instagram platform to pen a concise yet deeply heartfelt message of congratulations.

The post accompanied a caption resonating with his affectionate sentiments: "My Queen, your accomplishment makes me immensely proud. ❤️ #misssa2023 #pretoria #southafrica."

Bryoni Govender, visibly moved by the gesture, responded with a simple yet profound "love you" in the post's comments section.

South Africans show the couple love in the comments

Social media was abuzz with admiration for Bryoni, as Samir Nurkovic's followers and admirers flocked to the comments section to express their joy and awe at her achievement.

karishma_ramdev shared:

“Can’t wait to see you on the Miss Universe stage ”

jordan_titus_israel had some thoughts:

“Congratulations, but I think Natasha should not have been given the crown I personally feel as if she's stolen what was rightfully yours because she was not supposed to even be there in the first place. She already had her chance, and I feel as if she's stolen your chance this time. Also, I feel as if they gave it to her because she re-entered. She was still good, though, but I feel your chance was stolen.”

mbalijali_ showed love:

“Your queen was the best. I was hoping she was going to win. I hope Miss SA will be kind enough to let her enter the Miss Universe. Natasha has been to miss universe already.”

Comeback contestant Natasha Joubert was crowned the New Miss SA after competing again; Mzansi divided on winner

In related news, Briefly News reported that Natasha Joubert believed in second chances and got her second chance when crowned Miss South Africa 2023 on Sunday evening.

It was a tough competition between the fabulous and gorgeous women, but Natasha Joubert took it and went home with the Mowana crown.

Natasha faced off against Bryoni Govender in the top two as the nation held its breath in anticipation of the winner of the prestigious accolade. Joubert looked radiant in her evening dress and gorgeous in her swimsuit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News