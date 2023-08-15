The Democratic Alliance set tongues wagging on Twitter after congratulating the 2023 Miss SA winner Natasha Joubert

The post caused a stir online, with many netizens taking aim at the opposition party for its racial politics

South Africans came for the DA accusing it of favouring Joubert while snubbing previous winners based on their race

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is being raked over the coals for its virtual round of applause of the newly crowned Miss SA Natasha Joubert.

The Democratic Alliance was slammed for congratulating newly crowned Miss SA Natasha Joubert. Image: RODGER BOSCH & Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

The party took to X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate Joubert for winning over the judges and Mzansi in the beauty pageant Briefly News attended over the weekend.

DA's Miss SA post sparks controversy

While the tweet itself was in no way controversial, many X users took exception to what they believe is the DA's underlying politics around race.

Users were quick to point out that the leading opposition party failed to congratulate the Miss SA winners in 2019, 2020,2021 and 2022, all of whom happen to be black, The South African reported.

One user, @Dijosti, posted as much in response to the party's tweet.

The netizens aren't entirely wrong about the DA failing to congratulate the winners in the last couple of years. An advanced search of the party's tweets shows no evidence of the DA's main account congratulating Miss SA winner, regardless of race.

DA Johannesburg congratulates Miss SA winner in 2022

While the opposition party's main account has historically been mum about the Miss SA pageant, the DA Johannesburg caucus account shared a congratulatory post from Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri.

Zozibini Tunzi also received a shoutout from the DA after she won the Miss Universe pageant in 2019.

DA's Miss SA post sparks debate

Below are some comments:

@Nyandeniomuhle said:

"I anticipated the comments, and I wasn’t disappointed."

@Mnelisi claimed:

"They never even congratulated Zozibini when she won Miss Universe."

@12big345 added:

"Don't remember you congratulating previous winners."

