Fikile Mbalula sparked backlash after praising the ANC's delivering electricity to all South Africans

Mbalula claimed that the country was experiencing loadshedding even before the ANC was in power

South Africans have taken aim at the SG, claiming the ANC wants citizens to be happy with the bare minimum

FREE STATE - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has sparked outrage after making controversial comments at a funeral over the weekend.

Fikile Mbalula praised the ANC for bringing electricity to most South Africans since it came into power. Image: Frennie Shivambu & Ion-Bogdan DUMITRESCU

Mbalula was speaking at the funeral of Fezile Dabi secretary general Thabo Mabasa in the Free State.

Fikile Mbalula praises ANC for delivering electricity

The SG hailed the progress of the ANC's service delivery rollout, praising the party for bringing light to South Africans, TimesLIVE reported.

Mbalula claimed that before the ruling party took over the party, South Africans were already suffering from loadshedding. Still, the ANC changed that by bringing electricity to even the remotest villages.

SA's electricity landscape transforms post-1994

The ANC SG was not entirely wrong, according to an academic paper Eskom and the South African Electrification Program, while 98% of white households had access to electricity before 1994, only 20 of black households were electrified.

Fast forward to 2023, An estimated 89.3% of SA's entire population has access to electricity. But here's what the real problem is, while the hardware for electricity is plentiful, that doesn't mean the power source is readily available.

By 23 June, South Africans had experienced 204 days of loadshedding in 2023 alone, which is why people strongly reacted to Mbalula's comments.

Mzansi outraged over Fikile Mbalula's comments

Here's what South Africans are saying:

@Zimerian criticised:

"Fikile Mbalula is celebrating poor service delivery. ANC has no shame."

@dumizulu2090 claimed:

"Our electricity in Soweto was delivered in 1958."

@galbertyn said:

"I guess if you set your expectations low enough, then there's no room for disappointment."

@literockstar added:

"Basically, be grateful for the little scraps you get from the ANC because you had nothing to begin with."

@KingMthandazo commented:

"I mean, we have electrical poles, but we do not have electricity."

