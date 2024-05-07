The police, alongside the National Intervention Unit, shot and killed an alleged mining kingpin in Soweto

The unit tracked down the Lesotho national to his hideout in Jabulani and gunned him down after he pointed a firearm at an officer

The man was linked to about 29 illegal mining-related murders in Florida and Nomzamo, 16 of which were murdered at a local tavern

A Lesotho national believed to be an illegal mining kingpin was shot and killed by police in Soweto. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Stock Image

Gauteng police shot and killed an alleged mining Kingpin in Jabulani in Soweto.

Police track down Zama zama kingpin

According to a SAPS statement, the National Intervention Unit traced the Lesotho national to his hideout. The alleged kingpin was reportedly shot after resisting capture and pointed his weapon at a police officer. The police effort to apprehend the suspect was part of Operation Vala Umgodi searches on 4 and 5 May 2024.

The man was linked to about 29 illegal mining-related murders in Florida and Nomzamo, where 16 of the people were killed at a local tavern.

Citizens applaud SAPS’ swift action

Many netizens commended the police’s zero-tolerance stance against criminality, while others questioned why officers weren’t allowing the suspect his day in court.

@General_Sport7 said:

“Illegal mining is very dangerous.”

@MalumeRichie commented:

“They are not playing around nowadays.”

@AmosOupa4 applauded the police:

“Bring law and order in South Africa SAPS...Well-done.”

@LimbaMntima pointed out:

“A dead body cannot spill the beans in court.”

@Otee1572684Otee added:

“The narrative that these guys are kingpins is lies. He was killed so that he doesn't take out the people above him who fund the entire operation.”

