South African officials, including SAPS, have taken steps to shut down illegal miners in Limpopo

Limpopo SAPS teamed up with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to deal with the issue of zama zamas in the area

The officials were successful and managed to get their hands on equipment with hundreds of millions

LIMPOPO - South African authorities have clamped down hard on illegal miners. South Africa has had a problem with the Miners, who have been dubbed zama zamas.

SAPS In Limpopo arrested 200 suspects in connection to illegal mining. Image: Gallo Images / Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

South Africans had a lot to say after seeing the progress that the Limpopo police made. Netizens discussed progress in catching illegal miners.

SAPS reports illegal minor suspect arrest

Limpopo police, alongside SANDF, clamped down hard on illegal miners (zama zamas) operating in the. Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe gave eNCA details about their progress, including how they seized equipment towards more than 100 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

South Africa discusses illegal miners

Many people complain about crime and corruption in the police force. Online users speculated that the arrests do not necessarily mean they will stay in jail.

Chris Westenraad said:

"Deport them on the spot We dont have a legal system Tax payer dont want to feed them and give them housing!"

Sam Sam wrote:

"In my kasi if it was never about the deploy of the Soldiers, illegal mining would've stil continued by taking power becuz Police to tell the truth their focus is a bribe to those illegal miners."

Kevin Knipe added:

"That's good but courts cannot handle it not enough judges and the prisons over full its a joke . We have to change laws."

Langelihle Mlangos Zwane commented:

"Jail's are full where are they going to keep them and free meal every day? Let them dig as long as they don't hurt anyone."

Clive Fisher speculated:

"And they will be out on bribes shortly."

Pavlos Gakis added:

"We need to build another prison! A big one!"

South Africans protest over illegal min

The Riverlea community was fed up with the rampant crime in the area. They took to the streets, and many blamed illegal miners in their town.

Lesotho pleads for help from SA govt with 31 illegal miners

Briefly News previously reported that SA's Mineral Resources and Energy Department made the bombshell revelation that 31 illegal miners believed to be Lesotho citizens were killed in an explosion at an abandoned mine in the Free State.

Now the spokesperson to the Lesotho Prime Minister, Thapelo Mabote, is pleading with the South African government to help retrieve the bodies that have been trapped since the explosion.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Mabote said that while the Lesotho government does not condone illegal mining, they would like to repatriate the bodies of the deceased and return them to their families.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News