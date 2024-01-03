Two individuals were arrested for possessing drugs with a street value of R3 million in Limpopo

The suspects, aged 55 and 56, are currently in custody as investigations continue

The drugs were found hidden in compartments inside the vehicle

Police apprehended two individuals for possession of drugs in Limpopo. Image: South African Police Service

LIMPOPO - Two individuals have been apprehended for possessing drugs valued at R3 million outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo. According to police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba, the arrests occurred after intercepting a car that originated from Tanzania.

The drugs were discovered concealed in compartments within the vehicle. The detained suspects, aged 55 and 56, are currently under custody, pending ongoing investigations.

Mzansi commends SAPS for the bust

Sebata Polokwane says:

"Job well done woman and man in blue."

Andrew Nyalungu noted:

"Well done to all the members involved in this arrest."

Sibusiso Momoti applauded the team:

"Well done guys... Major breakthrough."

Senzo Inno Mgoduka noted with concern:

"This is good work. Our children's future are destroyed by these drugs, well done."

