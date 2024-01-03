31 lives were lost in KwaZulu-Natal due to heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning, with three individuals still unaccounted for

The heavy rainfall caused widespread destruction, affecting residences, businesses, and public infrastructure such as schools, roads, and bridges

More than 600 households were impacted, and over 140 residences were destroyed

In December, torrential rains, thunderstorms, and lightning claimed 31 lives in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving three individuals still missing. Recent incidents include a man struck by lightning in Eshowe on New Year’s Eve and the drowning of a 64-year-old while swimming on the south coast.

The downpour wreaked havoc, impacting homes, businesses, and public infrastructure like schools, roads, and bridges. According to initial reports from the provincial Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, over 600 households were affected, with more than 140 residences destroyed.

Uthukela district bore the brunt, with 23 fatalities during floods in Ladysmith on Christmas Eve, causing damage to over 100 houses.

According to TimesLIVE, Siboniso Mngadi, spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal Cogta, reported that the uMgungundlovu district witnessed the most homes damaged. The area recorded two fatalities, and one person is still unaccounted for after a car was swept away in the uMsunduzi River in Pietermaritzburg.

"Since the onset of the rainfall, our response has been swift, offering immediate disaster relief in the form of blankets, plastic sheeting, and vouchers to families in distress."

Mngadi praised neighbors and relatives for accommodating families whose homes have been damaged or demolished.

DA urges COGTA intervention in KZN over flooding failures

According to Eyewitness News, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is urging the Cooperative Governance Department to step in and address the failure to implement contingency measures in KwaZulu-Natal, particularly in mitigating the impact of natural disasters.

Over the recent years, the province has been plagued by flooding, resulting in the destruction of private and state-owned infrastructure amounting to billions of rands.

Ladysmith hero missing after attempt to rescue in floods, netizens in grief

Previously, Briefly News reported that a man went missing in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, after attempting to rescue someone during flash floods. The incident prompted lamentation from South Africans, expressing concern for the lives that may have been lost due to the floods.

