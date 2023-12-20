A snake allegedly bit a rhino, and the great beast did not survive the bite

Animal rescuers and vets arrived at a waterhole to find the rhino convulsing and her calf standing by her

The rhino, whose name was Mpilo, did not survive and three days later died

Mzansi mourned the death of a rhino that a snake killed. Images: Kristian Bell, wundervisuals and Paul Souders

Source: Getty Images

A snake allegedly left a rhino calf motherless after it bit its mother in a fierce battle. The rhino lost the fight and was fatally wounded, dying three days later.

Rhino allegedly dies from snakebite

SowetanLIVE reported that the rhino, Mpilo, was at a waterhole when she suddenly collapsed and had a seizure. For two days, Mpilo struggled to stand, and her seizure did not abate. On the third agonising day, Mpilo died.

When the veterinarian and rhino minders approached Mpilo and tried to help her, her two-month-old calf, Achilles, bravely tried to protect her from them while crying and reviving her with nudges. Rave Rhino and Wildlife Project, a group dedicated to animal rights in KwaZulu-Natal, suspect that a black mamba may have bitten the rhino.

Netizens mourn the rhino's death

Netizens on Facebook were gutted by the devastating loss and thanked the organisation for their work.

Elaine Bjd was sad.

“This is such heartbreaking news about Mpilo and her baby, who is so young. I know he is in the best hands, but this is so sad.”

Em Anderson wrote:

“Thank you for watching them so diligently. Very heartbroken about the loss of Mpilo hut grateful you saved the precious calf.”

Eden Ulrike Lütge remarked:

“Thank you to the team for all you do for these beautiful beings!”

Ruth Abboo wrote:

“That’s so sad. I hope the baby will be okay. Condolences to all. You tried.”

Colleen Caudwell is familiar with the group's efforts.

“My husband was on “Operation Rhino” in the 1960s with the Natal Parks Board, so they’re special to us.”

