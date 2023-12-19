Claire Mawisa celebrated her son Neo Mawisa, who returned from initiation school in the Eastern Cape

The television broadcaster shared videos on Instagram of her celebrating the young man's return

In the videos which have gone viral, she performs a traditional dance while donning a traditional attire

Claire Mawisa did a dance to celebrate her son Neo's successful initiation journey. Image: @clairemawisa

Carte Blanche presenter Claire Mawisa is one doting mother. She recently celebrated her son Neo Mawisa's successful return from initiation school.

Neo Mawisa returns from initiation school

Taking to Instagram, Claire posted a series of photos and videos from the momentous day. Her son Neo went to initiation school in the Eastern Cape.

The radio and TV personality donned a Xhosa traditional attire, and she looked like royalty. In the few videos she shared, Claire expresses her pride through a traditional dance.

In one of the posts, she wrote the caption:

"Akalal'umnt'ozalinkwenkwe! (A person who gave birth to a boy does not sleep. I declare mgidi season officially open! Uhambe wabuya! (He went and returned.)"

Mzansi celebrates with Claire

In her comments section, scores of her followers congratulated her and her son Neo. Many said they were extremely proud of the young man and her.

Check out some of the comments:

ramichuene

"That’s it! You’re scored as one of the best Mgidi throwers. Everything, each detail, was just smooth, effortless and just too beautiful. Thank you, thank you, you really did amazing!"

miss_bongie_angela said:

"The most beautiful woman in SA. Congratulations sisi."

macmoleli added:

"What an honor to have been here....to see Neo, whom I have heard so much about as a baby a boy and now a man! Well done Sisteeeers. Thank you for the experience!"

melzinbala said:

"Congratulations MamakaNeo! You did so good, and looked gorgeous!!"

n_vava said:

"So you're Xhosa? You're so beautiful."

scene2act1 lauded:

"Are we here already. Wasn’t he just starting high school the other day, na. Someone needs to take their finger off the fast forward button. Wow, Claire. Blessings to you both. Umbhaco wakho is fire."

blackbarbielish gushed:

"Haiiii no wayyyyy Claire!!! SO BIG!???????? Ngeke sana! What did he eat????? Noooooooooooooo."

zenandemfenyana said:

"Your girl squad showed up and showed off. It was beautiful, period."

renatestuurman

"Congratulations my friend!"

thaborametsi said:

"Congratulations to you and your young man!!!"

