The deaths of two initiates in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape raised safety concerns among the traditional community

The province's traditional leaders lamented the boys' deaths, which came after another recent initiates' death, bringing the number of those dead to 28

South Africans believed that it would be better to cancel the initiation schools permanently or enlist professional doctors' services to ensure the initiates' safety

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans were saddened that young men from initiation schools died. Images: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images via Getty Images and pixelheadphoto

Source: Getty Images

Two initiates and their brother were shot and killed in a shooting in the Eastern Cape. This raised the initiation deaths in the festive season to 28. Traditional leaders were concerned about the rising death toll. South Africans called for initiation schools to be banned as a way to curb the increasing death tolls.

Initiates die in the Eastern Cape

According to SABC News, the family of the two boys from Butterworth is devastated after they were shot and killed, one week after another initiate was gunned down in Gqeberha. Fellow initiates were devastated, and some parents have taken their children out of initiation schools.

The Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders' chairperson, Mpumalanga Gwadiso, believed that they must work with the South African Police Services to ensure the other initiates' safety to prevent any further possible death. He also stressed that they have been creating awareness around initiation and how initiates must be prepared for initiation.

South Africans want the schools closed

South Africans on Facebook were not convinced and wanted the initiation schools to be banned permanently.

Jay Tee Makosa said:

“The government must van circumcision in these ceremonies. They can teach them everything but not to cut their private parts. Maybe hire a doctor for a day or so to safely perform circumcision on these boys.”

Tonny Murhula Musanganya asked:

“Why can’t the government just ban this practice forever?”

Siyambuka Dimakatso Jacobs pointed out:

“It’s a tragedy that so many young people are dying in summer initiation schools due to dehydration. I propose changing the initiation season to winter when it’s cooler, and there’s less risk of heat-related illness.”

Happy Happy exclaimed:

“The best way for parents to circumcise their children is to take their boys to the hospital.”

Last-born son's return from initiation school celebrated in video

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a young man's family celebrated his return from initiation school.

Photos of the young man's return from the mountain. In an accompanying video, the young man's proud mother was so joyful that she presented her son with a Hennesy bottle. Netizens explained the significance behind the Hennessy bottle gift, a ritual meant for the last-born son to signify that the woman will never again be the mother of an initiate.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News