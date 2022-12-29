A set of photos left people in awe of Xhosa culture when a family was celebrating a young man's initiation

Pictures of a mum welcoming her child back by throwing up an expensive bottle of alcohol charmed peeps

Online users explained that it was a Xhosa cultural practice called "amabele" reserved for last-born sons

South Africans were amazed to see stunning pictures of a man being welcomed from initiation. Xhosa boys are expected to retreat to the mountains where they are transformed into real men.

A woman welcomed her son back from initiation school and tosseda bottle of Hennessy into the air to celebrate. Image: Louise Gubb

People were amazed to see a proud mum dancing to celebrate her child. In the video, she did something unexpected with a bottle of Hennessy and Xhosa people educated the masses on why.

Xhosa mum celebrates her son's initiation

A Xhosa mother was ecstatic that her son successfully completed initiation into manhood and her pictures went viral. In a gorgeous set of Twitter photos the woman was dancing and then she threw up a bottle of Hennessy into the air.

People had questions and a Xhosa person explained that it was a cultural practice called "amabele". According to the Twitter user, the bottle of alcohol is meant to fall to the ground in order to signify that she will never be the mother of an initiate again since her son came back. According to the Xhosa tweep, this is only done for the last-born son.

Online users could not stop raving about the beautiful scene. Many people expressed awe over how beautiful the Xhosa culture is.

@Ntandozi007 commented:

"I'm obsessed. I want to be this woman. I want this moment."

@Otis_Jenkins1 commented:

"For those that don't understand (this mostly happens in the cities). When it is the last time she sends a son to the mountain, a mother will break two bottles of whisky to symbolize ukujula izitshixo (throwing away the keys)."

@_Sphile commented:

"I don’t know what’s happening here but I really like these shots, it’s giving shame."

@GxiyaLawu commented:

"What a time to be umXhosa"

@_Prince_Zuko commented:

"Our work is trending. It was dope shooting here."

@BoozyBacon commented:

"These are hard. She ate and left no crumbs. A beauty."

