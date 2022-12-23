Rachel Kolisi had a get-together where they celebrated Siya's brother Yema for finishing initiation School

Their stunning family looked ecstatic and they took a cute picture just after Yema completed his journey

People flooded the comments with sweet messages from their loving fans and even Minnie Dlamini

Rachel Kolisi was in full Xhosa attire for her brother-in-law, Yema's initiation school celebration. The wife of star rugby player Siya Kolisi showed people how close-knit her family is.

Rachel Kolisi celebrated when her husband Siya Kolisi's brother finished initiation school. Image: @rachelkolisi

Rachel married into the Xhosa culture and people love how she embraces tradition. Her Instagram photo earned her lots of praise from fans.

Rachel Kolisi celebrates brother-in-law's initiation

Rachel posted a picture of her family with Siya Kolisi. In the picture she posing is with him, their two children, Keziah and Nicholas as well as Siya's brother, Yema. Rachel wrote in the caption that she was ecstatic he was back from initiation.

Online users were charmed to see the whole family together. Rachel's followers were in the comments to join them in a celebration of Siya's brother.

TV personality Minnie Dlamini commented with emojis:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️"

nurturedspace.za commented

"Invite me ma Rachie girl, I just want a plate with gravy for the party."

ada_mahle commented

"When it comes to ukukotiza, mnikeni intozakhe bethu. She deserves.[When it comes to being a sister-in-law, give it up for her.]"

teebs1979 commented

"Beautiful picture!"

siyakhumalo05 commented

"Love how MaRashRash embraced her in-laws' culture."

cocodafonseca commented

"Halala! This is so special man."

avuyilesandla commented

"It’s Kezzie's rain boots for me, kids though. Siyayamkela i Dyan ebudodeni halala[We welcome him into manhood.]"

gagelams commented:

"Ohh wow..Rachel is the real one."

gee_you89 commented:

"Love this for our brother, he married well."

leigh_hlee commented:

"How do I like this more than once? Love this MaRachie."

prulashe commented

"Awu Rachel love it! Halala!"

