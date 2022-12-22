Nkosazana Daughter showed off her banging body in a TikTok video that has been circulating online

The amapiano star was taking part in the trending Tobetsa dance challenge, but her moves were the last thing people noticed

Many social media users could not get over her stunning hourglass figure and wrote thousands of comments

Nkosazana Daughter did the trending 'Tobetsa' dance challenge. Image: @nkozana_daughter/Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter dropped jaws on social media when she posted a video in a body-hugging jumpsuit.

The amapiano singer joined many Mzansi netizens and performed a dance challenge to Myztro & Shaunmusiq & Ftears hit song Tobetsa.

Nkosazana, who is a new mom, looked terrific only a few months after giving birth.

The Kuwe songstress' natural beauty was a hot topic as she dazzled with no make-up and still looked like a million bucks. She captioned the video on her Instagram page saying:

"Merry Christmas and happy new year family. I love you so much and next year more hits."

A few people joked that it was unfair that she was gifted in all areas of her life, and they asked her for tips on how she quickly snapped back post-baby.

Watch the video below:

A few comments from Mzansi are added below:

@ggggoodness asked:

"This is unfair. How can you have such a tiny waist after giving birth? Please share your secret. "

@taa_10_da stated:

"Why South Africa has not yet made her a national treasure is beyond me."

@k4y_b33 wrote:

"You have a great body yeses."

@mandla.majozi posted:

"Drop dead gorgeous."

@dumistavie_ said:

"Hai jealous down mara Nkosazana Daughter is blessed with a body."

@thabisoul9 wrote:

"Thank you, Nkosazana, Merry Christmas and happy new year to you too. Much love and respect."

@kahlologeo added:

"Merry Chrismas to you African queen. Nice body."

@siphiwe_faith21 said:

"I am asking for half of your shape lol."

