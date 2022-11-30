Makhadzi and Nkosazana Daughter had a session together at the studio and were smoothly vibing to the music

The singers said they have a fire collab loading and shared a teaser with the fans on TikTok, who lost their minds

TikTok users were hyped to hear the song and asked them to release the complete song in time for the holidays

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Makhadzi and Nkosazana Daughter hit the studio to record a collab. Image: @masterkgofficial/TikTok

Source: UGC

New music is loading for the Makhadzi, and Nkosazana Daughters' fans as the singers worked on a collab in the studio.

The TikTok video of the musicians was posted by Makhadzi's boyfriend and Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG. He wrote in the post:

"Took a risk and put two amazing Queens together Makhadzi and Nkosazana Daughter loading."

The teaser was enough to whet people's appetite for their upcoming feature, and Mzansi urged them to release the song as soon as possible.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users were intrigued because they are an unusual duo with very different sounds, so only time will tell if their song will be a hit or a miss.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Read Mzansi's comments on the video below:

@colletcosterchong said:

"You guys must let us enjoy our miserable salaries in peace."

@jasmine_stated:

"I have been craving for this combo, yaz."

@kayllow86 shared:

"Can't wait till you drop this one. These are my two favourite Queens. "

@thembaseko wrote:

"It’s a hit already."

@vajah14 posted:

"That means Makhadzis part is dangerous. That's why it's not there."

@dee_kay58 added:

"Let's go, was waiting for that hype."

@missmagocha said:

"We already have a Christmas song."

@meneerdio suggested:

"Please release this already."

Makhadzi and Big Zulu drop fire new collab ‘Zwafhela Zwo Fhela,’ Mzansi already loves it

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi and Big Zulu have released a smash hit called Zwafhela Zwo Fhela. Makhadzi shared on her timeline that the song is a buildup to her most anticipated full album Makhadzi - African Queen 2.0.

The Ghanama hitmaker posted a link taking peeps to a tab showing how they can pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, and Soundcloud.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News