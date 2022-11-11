Makhadzi and Big Zulu have released a new song together called Zwafhela Zwo Fhela, and South Africans already love it

The Ghanama hitmaker announced on her Twitter timeline that her stans can now pre-save her upcoming album Makhadzi - African Queen 2.0 and stream the new track

Makhadzi's loyal fans rushed to her comments section to laud her and Big Zulu for their incredible job in the production of the collaboration

Makhadzi and Big Zulu have released a smash hit called Zwafhela Zwo Fhela.

Makhadzi and Big Zulu worked on a song collaboration called 'Zwafhela Zwo Fhela,' and online peeps couldn't stop raving about the track. Image: @bigzulu_sa and @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi shared on her timeline that the song is a buildup to her most anticipated full album Makhadzi - African Queen 2.0.

The Ghanama hitmaker posted a link taking peeps to a tab showing how they can pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, and Soundcloud.

According to Makhadzi's previous , the album was supposed to be released on the 4th of November, but that didn't happen.

Twitter users are impressed with Makhadzi and Big Zulu's new song Zwafhela zwo fhela

Makhadzi's loyal stans couldn't stop raving about how good the song is in her comments section. Most peeps who commented said they were hooked on the first listen.

Netizens shared the following comments:

@TMK30A said:

"You are Goated "

@everestjobemevo shared:

"I am vibing to the song I like it, but I think it starts it’s slow it doesn’t have that dance rhythm it picks up late. But I am loving it "

@TheLupusWarrior posted:

"Just added it to my Apple music "

@miczino commented:

"It's already on repeat."

@RofhiwaMathoni1 reacted:

"My faves so far, my goodness ✌️✌️❤️"

@palesa085 also said:

" I heard it on MetroFM. It's such a such nice song."

@rudzani_racheal also shared:

"Makhadzi’s Album trending No3 on iTunes before she even releases it. Zwafhela Zwofhela Makhadzi X Big Zulu did the most .."

@Tshedza April added:

"The song is ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍ Makhadzi #AfricanQueen2.0"

Listen to the audio below:

