South Africa has many politicians who head and work for various political parties

While they may make headlines for various scandals and controversies, their wives remain a firm support system in the background

Briefly News takes a look at the wives of four leaders; Julius Malema, Mmusi Maimane, Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

South African politicians sure know how to make headlines and marry beautiful women.

Briefly News looks at the wives behind four prominent politicians and where these lovely women fit into their busy and controversial lives.

1. Julius Malema wife's Mantwa Matlala

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema is married to the beautiful Mantwa Matlala.

Matlala hails from Seshogo in Zone-1 area in Polokwane in Limpopo.

Julius Malema hasn't been shy about sharing how he feels about his beautiful wife Mantwa Matlala

Malema has been known to gush about his wife on his social media, admiring her for her never-ending support and the solid bond they share.

According to Kaya FM Julius and Mantwa Malema got married in their hometown Seshego in 2014. Their first son, Munzhedzi, was born in 2016, and Kopano, their second son was born in 2018.

Matlala was said to be a stepmother to Malema’s first son Ratanang, whom he had in 2006 from his previous relationship with Maropeng Ramohlale, The South African reported.

2. Floyd Shivambu wife's Siphesihle Pezi

Julius Malema’s right-hand man, Floyd Shivambu, is a South African politician serving as a member of parliament for the Economic Freedom Fighters.

He married Siphesihle Pezi, who was employed by the ANC, in 2017.

However, matrimonial issues arose after reports of his alleged affair with celebrity chef Lorna Maseko.

According to a 2020 article by Sunday World, Pezi vacated their matrimonial house in Fourways and moved to an undisclosed location in Joburg.

3. Mmusi Maimane's wife Natalie Maimane

Former DA leader, Mmusi Maimane has been married to Natalie Maimane since 2005. They have three children together.

Natalie from Roodepoort in Gauteng, is a former English and history teacher.

Briefly News previously reported that the duo met at the Community Ministries church in Muldersdrift, north of Johannesburg.

They exchanged their vows in 2005 after dating for eight months. The interracial wedding was faced with numerous obstacles and racial tension, but they were able to pull through.

4. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's wife Mmabatho Montsho

The details around EFF MP Dr Mbuyseni Ndlozi and his multi-talented wife, Mmabatho Montsho's relationship have remained a mystery for many.

Former Generations actress, Mmabatho Montsho is a South African fine artist, writer, actress and film director.

Briefly News earlier reported that while they maintain their privacy, the glimpses we do see of their relationship make them a true inspiration for couples.

Ndlozi never misses an opportunity to show his lovely wife how much he appreciates her craft.

