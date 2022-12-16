The details around EFF MP Dr Mbuyseni Ndlozi and his multi-talented wife, Mmabatho Montsho's relationship have remained a mystery for many. The couple knows how to keep it private, but the glimpses into their relationship show that they are true couple goals.

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Mmabatho Montsho's relationship is a little bit of a mystery, but the couple is one of Mzansi's favs. Images: @montshotheblack & @mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Economic Freedom Fighter MP Dr Mbuyseni Ndlozi instantly became one of South Africa's favs when he first entered the political scene. Many people were captivated by how he spoke and how he could carry a tune, which led to him being dubbed "The people's bae".

His relationship and marriage to the stunning former Generations actress, now-director Mmabatho Montsho might have been a shocker to some people, but many were happy to "ship" the lovely couple.

Briefly News takes a look at Mbuyiseni and Mmabatho's relationship throughout the years.

1. Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Mmabatho Montsho love keeping their relationship private

It is not surprising that many people were stunned to learn that the EFF leader and his gorgeous wife, Mmabatho were married.

The couple has done a great job at keeping the relationship private that it is unclear how long they have been together, but ZAlebs reports the lovebirds have been with each other for a couple of years.

The lovely couple seems to have some loyal people within their circle because no relationship drama has been leaked to the media and people have no idea when the couple got married.

Rumours about the couple's relationship started circulating in 2017 when the couple were spotted together. They never confirmed or denied their relationship but attending events in matching outfits was a dead giveaway.

2. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi enjoys showing his wife Mmabatho Montsho love and appreciation

The former EFF spokesperson is probably Mmabatho's biggest fan.

Ndlozi never misses an opportunity to show his lovely wife how much he appreciates her craft. This is not surprising because she is a brilliant actress and award-winning director.

In February 2021, Ndlozi took to social media to gush about his wife after Mmabatho's film Desmond’s Not Here Anymore won an award for the best short film for change at Paris International Film Festival, reports TimesLIVE.

Ndlozi congratulated his wife and said she makes the country and the black community proud.

Ndlozi was also proud of his wife when she debuted her talents as a painter in 2018. He took to Instagram to share the lovely artwork and posed next to a few paintings.

3. Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and his wife Mmabatho Montsho have a few degrees under their belt

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is one educated man, who holds a PhD in Political Sociology from the University of Witwatersrand, according to the People's Assembly. Mmabatho seems to share the same love for education as he does.

In September 2021, Ndlozi shared a lovely picture on Instagram of Mmabtho dressed in graduation regalia in celebration of her Master of Arts degree in Screen and Script Writing.

Mmabatho graduated in 2019, but with the global pandemic, she could not walk down the graduation stage in 2020. Ndlozi gushed about his wife's achievements on Instagram and called her his "dearest thespian".

Mmabatho also shared images of her special day on Instagram, showing Ndlozi's support as he donned his PhD graduation gown. Talk about couple goals.

The amazing director was also proud of hubby when he bagged his PhD and posted a few snaps on her Insta.

4. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi never misses a birthday post

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi might have indirectly confirmed his relationship with drop-dead gorgeous actress Mmabatho Ndlozi when he took to Twitter to wish her a happy birthday.

While the post was a simple birthday wish, Ndlozi added a little romantic spice by adding a ton of emojis.

Ndlozi never misses a chance to show off his stunning wife on her birthday, and it is not surprising at all since she is one of the most beautiful and talented women the country has to offer.

This year, Ndlozi posted his wife on her birthday and gave us a glimpse of their love life when he posted her nickname "Batho". She responded to the post by saying, "Thank you, Muntu", which showed an affectionate side of the couple.

Muntu is usually short for muntu wam in Zulu, which translates to "my person", this shows that these two lovebirds have cute pet names for each other.

Mmabatho also posts about her hubby on his birthday and this year she had a lovely message for the people's bae. She wrote:

"Happy birthday, muntu. Wishing you a year of light and blessings beyond your bravest dreams @mbuyisenindlozi"

While there might be very few pictures of the couple together, there is no doubt that this couple is head-over-hills for one another, and we can't wait to see how their relationship grows.

