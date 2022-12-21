Big Brother Mzansi stars Gash1 and Thato Mokoena are head over heels in love with each other and can't hide it

The reality TV stars raved over each other during a recent episode of their YouTube show Tash1

Speaking during the show, Gash said he knew the instant he wanted to marry Thato when they were still in the Big Brother house

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Big Brother Mzansi stars Gash1 and his wife Thato recently reflected on their relationship and marriage.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ stars Thato Mokoena and Gash1 recently reflected on their marriage. Image: @_officialgash1 and @callherthato.

Source: Instagram

The star had Mzansi shipping when they began dating in the Big Brother House shortly before Thato's evacuation. They had peeps jumping with joy when they announced that they had taken their relationship to the next level.

TimesLIVE reports that the pair spoke about what drew them towards each other. They also opened up about the current status of their marriage and how things have been going so far during an episode on their YouTube channel Tash1.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Gash1 said he loves Thato because she is always firm with her words and gives her reason to be a man.

"You truly are a wonderful and amazing person. I decided to marry you while we were still in the house. The minute that I realised the cup of love is overflowing that's when I realised."

Mrs Mthombeni also gushed over her man saying she has been enjoying the different dynamics that come with being a married woman. She said:

"Marriage is amazing. Being married to you is way better than being your girlfriend.”

Ama Qamata bags acting role in Congolese film Fight Like a Girl amid Blood & Water Season 3 backlash

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Ama Qamata's stardom is rising as a result of her major acting roles in popular Mzansi series and telenovelas such as Gomora and Netflix's Blood & Water.

According to TshisaLIVE, the actress will appear alongside other African stars in the Congolese drama film Fight Like a Girl.

Rwandans Malaika Uwamahoro, Kennedy Mazipaka, and Aurther Nkusi, as well as Congolese Clarck Ntambwe, star in the film.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News