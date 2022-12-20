Ama Qamata is making big strides in her acting career, and nothing appears to be standing in her way

After wrapping up filming for Season 3 of Blood & Water , the South African actress will appear in the Congolese film Fight Like a Girl

Unlike the previous two seasons, the production team and actors of Blood & Water failed to impress Mzansi after viewing the episodes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ama Qamata's stardom is rising as a result of her major acting roles in popular Mzansi series and telenovelas such as Gomora and Netflix's Blood & Water.

Ama Qamata will reportedly star in 'Fight Like a Girl. Image: @amaqamata

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, the actress will appear alongside other African stars in the Congolese drama film Fight Like a Girl.

Rwandans Malaika Uwamahoro, Kennedy Mazipaka, and Aurther Nkusi, as well as Congolese Clarck Ntambwe, star in the film.

The Mzansi actress plays a young girl who is forced to work in an illegal mineral mine but later discovers her passion for boxing, reported TshisaLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Qamata's role comes shortly after she finished filming Season 3 of the hit series Blood & Water. In contrast to the previous two Seasons, the production team and actors failed to impress Mzansi.

Online peeps called out "poor" acting after watching the series saying:

@famous_tam said:

"Blood and Water season 3 acting is so mid lmao. But I gotta finish."

@_IkanyengM shared:

"Blood and water was cute, the acting is still very questionable though."

@shazyabdula wrote:

"I couldn’t finish watching blood and water s3, the acting was so bad."

@pinkmattt3r replied:

"Lmaoo blood and water directors didn’t care about the acting of their characters, they were choosing mostly based on looks."

@brownskinmuse commented:

"How To Ruin Christmas is really well written and the acting is fantastic. Something Blood and Water doesn't have."

@LadyValeriee also said:

"Wah the acting on Blood and Water is unbearable. I don’t think I can do this "

@wairimu_linda posted:

"Blood and Water’s acting this new season is really cringe "

@fhoosain03 reacted:

"Is it just me or is the acting in blood and water just so bad this season."

Khosi Ngema’s acting fails to impress SA

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Khosi Ngema's performance in Season 3 of Blood & Water has sparked some debate on social media.

The third season of the Netflix show premiered on 25 November, and viewers were divided after watching the highly anticipated episodes.

One Twitter user, @cancersupersta, slammed both the Blood & Water production team and the actors. The devoted fan compared the previous two successful seasons of Blood & Water to the most recent third.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News