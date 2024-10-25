Mzansi was floored after a gent randomly quizzed a woman on the streets based on general knowledge

Brendon Alfai caught the lady off guard and approached her with grade 7 topics about politics and science

Social media users could not deal with the lady's responses and shared their thoughts in the comments

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

A gent on TikTok tested a random woman's intelligence quotient (IQ) by asking her grade 7-level topics.

Mzansi was floored after a gent tested a stranger's IQ level. Image: @brendonalfai

Source: TikTok

Brendon Alfai was stunned by the woman's wild responses but kept it cool until the end of his questionnaire.

Gent checks baddie's IQ in viral TikTok

Feminists strive for women to have it all: careers, brains, beauty, romance stories, and social lives. Ladies have always wondered whether having it all is an unattainable goal.

One chap went to interview different people to check their IQ levels, and he managed to approach a confident lady. Brendon asked the lady general knowledge questions and grade 7-level politics and science.

He started off by asking about the periodic table, and the woman's failure to answer correctly floored Mzansi. She assumed the first element on the period table was rain. The hun also said Nelson Mandela's surname was Nelson.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's IQ test

Social media users were floored by the lady's responses and shared their thoughts:

@Boitumelo trolled:

"Water, fire, she was the last avatar, I'm sure ."

@AmoChar❤️was dusted:

"Fire in the periodic table? No, let's keep on dancing."

@Kabelo_Spanch19🇿🇦🇸🇦 syggested:

"She watches a lot of Avatar the Last Airbender."

@Specialist asked:

"You guys want to tell me you remember everything you learnt at school?"

@Lolly wondered:

"How is this guy able to keep a straight face?"

@Dikeledi ❤️pointed out:

"Someone's pillar of strength."

@Nami explained:

"In her defence, she heard the element and ran with it."

@nele.mb laughed:

"She just kept saying more questionable things."

@Linda🤍🐻shared:

"I'd be so embarrassed."

Mom wakes matric student with stick

Briefly News also reported that a matric learner had dosed off on the couch while studying, wrapped in a warm blanket with a cushion on her lap. Her mother spotted the youngster slacking during the crucial exam season and startled her with a stick.

Social media users were floored by the concerned parent's move and shared their thoughts in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News