A South African woman on TikTok started a conversation about how horrific life would be if she had a child

The now-viral post allowed other ladies to share their fears of falling pregnant and having to be parents

Social media users participated in the discussion in a thread of over 1.3K comments

Women worldwide have shared their fears of becoming parents and protested for the betterment of women's health.

Mzansi women expressed their fear of having children in a viral TikTok video. Image: @k.eora

A lady on TikTok, Keora, shared a scenario that would freak her out if she were to have a baby.

SA women share fear of having children

Society has held the same model of aspirations for women, centred around men. Women have had to learn how to do house chores to attract a good man that they'll eventually bear children for.

Today, women refuse to be a part of that matrix and choose to live life on their own terms. They value education and independence the most.

Recently, the internet was stunned by a brave woman who let her toxic husband on their wedding day because she realised that she deserved better. A lady on TikTok also started a conversation about her fear of having children.

Keora shared a scenario where she was at her happiest, having fun at a party and all that was stopped by the existence of a child in her life. Many women agreed that having a baby would destroy their desired future and happiness:

"You are the one they give the child to when he is crying because he's yours. Scary business."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to SA women not having babies

Social media users related to the viral video and commented:

@Nimet joked:

"Is this some horror movie?"

@Mo👄shared:

"Wait, so I am the mom every day? No, I now understand why my mom abandoned me; I, too, wouldn't be able to do this."

@Amogelang L Mosadi calmed herself down:

"At least I'm imagining this situation."

@leshego_afrikaIV commented:

"I had a similar thought over the weekend. Imagine how the weather has been over the weekend, and you must wake up and make someone else's porridge."

@🎀 shared:

"I'd also cry and want my mom; now we're both crying for our mothers."

@Nathi said:

"I'd evaporate."

@Vanesa_moh commented:

"I can be many things, guys, but not a mom!"

@Mntambo-Nhlangothi Z realised:

"And there are no day offs in motherhood; you'll be the mother until you take your last breath. You also won't rest because they want you to be the ancestor who protects them."

@sibi.bees_ advised ladies:

"This is your sign to stay celibate."

@Wawa commented:

"Yho, that took a dark turn."

