A new Miss Universe Jamaica was crowned on Sunday, the 28th of July after answering an underwhelming question with admirable poise

Her ability to answer a controversial question is what scored her great points from the judges and the energetic audience

Netizens felt empowered by the way Rachel Silvera elegantly answered an unfortunate question from the judging panel

Jamaica's 2024 Miss Universe is an exquisite lady who has a thing with words.

Silvera stood on stage to answer one of the most unfortunate questions a woman could be asked and conquered anyway.

The new Miss Universe empowered women and captivated the audience

Feminism has been one of the most popular topics on social media since Beyoncè released the song 'Flawless' with a famous author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's recording of what a feminist is. Today, Adichie's description and that of the young generation have a significant difference.

During the final round of questions at the Miss Universe Jamaica pageant, Rachel Silvera was asked the disappointing question of:

"What qualities do men like in women?"

As a lady focused on the crown, Silvera answered the question with great class and elegance. She did not put anyone down but also empowered women not to seek validation from external sources. The audience roared at the beauty queen, who ended up snatching the prestigious title.

Netizens react to Jamaica's new Miss Universe answering a controversial question

Pageants such as Miss Universe typically have well-formed questionnaires to rock the contestants' minds. Still, this year, the panel proved to be huge TikTok fans based on the controversial question they were comfortable asking Silvera.

Netizens were in awe of the kind of question the lady received. Still, then netizens were proud of the new Miss Universe's ability to empower women while giving a valid response to an underwhelming question at an event aimed at celebrating and empowering women:

@sfezzie felt the vibes:

"The announcer was so embarrassed by this question."

@kaelanifaith showed love for women in pageantry:

"Women in pageantry have been shutting down nonsense with grace, poise & intelligence for YEARS! This is a perfect example of a pageant queen exemplifying empowerment & beauty."

@shikshapoetry loved the response:

"She was so graceful about saying "I don't care". Love it!!"

