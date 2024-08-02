Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's eligibility for the Miss South Africa pageant is under scrutiny due to her Nigerian heritage, with social media users demanding proof of her parents' backgrounds

A photo of her father, Michael Adetshina, surfaced online, causing mixed reactions and further inquiries about her mother's nationality

Prominent figures like Pearl Thusi, Prince Kaybee, and DJ Sbu have expressed support for Chidimma amid the controversy

South African social media users are still investigating Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's eligibility to contest in the Miss South Africa pageant. Fans have been demanding to see pictures of her parents, and online investigators have unearthed a photo of her Nigerian father.

South Africans have shared a picture of Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina and her father. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

SA unearths picture of Chidimma's father

Miss SA finalist Chidimma's participation in the pageant has sparked an uproar on social media. South Africans have argued that she is not eligible to contest because of her Nigerian heritage.

Several prominent South Africans have weighed in on the matter, with stars like Pearl Thusi, Prince Kaybee and DJ Sbu rallying behind her. Amid all the chaos, fans have asked for a picture of the model's parents.

After days of digging, a user with the handle @Miz_Ruraltarain shared a picture of Chidimma's father, Michael Adetshina. The post's caption read:

"The Nigerian imposter Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina & her father, Michael Adetshina, aka Okey Wawa."

Fans react to picture of Chidimma Adetshina's father

Social media users flooded the post with mixed reactions. Some also demanded to see a picture of the model's mother.

@MulaloNyapay22 said:

"Where is the Mozambican mom with strong SA roots 🤣🤣😭"

@darealestlebza added:

"I think all we need to know is the father's occupation it'll end all of this."

@Miz_Ruraltarain wrote:

"Exactly why we wanted to know his name so we see on which merits did he get citizenship on."

@Ihhashi_Turkei added:

"Interesting to finally see one of her parents."

@ThabangHuncho commented:

"Where is her mom we need answers, seems like she wasn't born in sa."

