It looks like Nota Baloyi decided to take back his words and has now backtracked on his comments about Chidimma Adetshina

The controversial music executive bashed the Miss South Africa contestant and wants her out of the competition

Mzansi is hysterical over Nota's comments and is relieved that he has returned to his senses

Nota Baloyi backtracked on his praise for Chidimma Adetshina, and is now demanding that the Miss South Africa contestant leave the contest and the country.

Nota Baloyi bashes Chidimma Adetshina

Haibo, just days after seemingly taking Chidimma Adetshina's side in light of the controversy surrounding her participation in the Miss South Africa pageant, it looks like Nota Baloyi is taking back his words.

Previously, Briefly News reported on the controversial music executive's post about Chidimma where he said she was his type.

He now claims that he was trolling and has joined many South Africans bashing Chidimma, saying she wasn't suitable to be in the competition or be considered a South African citizen:

"That Nigerian Miss South Africa must leave!"

Mzansi reacts to Nota Baloyi's posts

Netizens were in stitches at Nota's sudden change of heart, with many expressing relief that their GOAT returned to his senses:

luyanda_the_ent declared:

"The only South African celeb I will listen to is Nota!"

IamCassy01 was relieved:

"I knew my brother would come back to his senses."

Andie369_ said:

"Finally, your senses are back; won’t God do it!"

veneration1 asked:

"Aow Nota, what happened 'cause you were on her side?"

TeffuJoy was stunned:

"Haibo, you changed now like the weather. One can never trust you guys; you're busy fooling around with the country."

PSabsL was curious:

"Nota The-Goat. Wavele wa shapa handbrake and turn, why?"

Chidimma Adetshina's alleged father speaks out

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a man suspected to be Chidimma Adetshina's father speaking about their family.

His interview raised suspicion and questions among netizens who felt that his story did not add up:

ThobeMkhabela said:

"This story development keeps getting weirder and weirder. Kuningi bandla."

