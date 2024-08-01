Nota Baloyi Backtracks on Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina and Wants Her Gone: “Now I’m Serious”
- It looks like Nota Baloyi decided to take back his words and has now backtracked on his comments about Chidimma Adetshina
- The controversial music executive bashed the Miss South Africa contestant and wants her out of the competition
- Mzansi is hysterical over Nota's comments and is relieved that he has returned to his senses
Nota Baloyi backtracked on his praise for Chidimma Adetshina, and is now demanding that the Miss South Africa contestant leave the contest and the country.
Nota Baloyi bashes Chidimma Adetshina
Haibo, just days after seemingly taking Chidimma Adetshina's side in light of the controversy surrounding her participation in the Miss South Africa pageant, it looks like Nota Baloyi is taking back his words.
Previously, Briefly News reported on the controversial music executive's post about Chidimma where he said she was his type.
Interview with Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's alleged father brings new revelations, Mzansi suspicious
He now claims that he was trolling and has joined many South Africans bashing Chidimma, saying she wasn't suitable to be in the competition or be considered a South African citizen:
"That Nigerian Miss South Africa must leave!"
Mzansi reacts to Nota Baloyi's posts
Netizens were in stitches at Nota's sudden change of heart, with many expressing relief that their GOAT returned to his senses:
luyanda_the_ent declared:
"The only South African celeb I will listen to is Nota!"
IamCassy01 was relieved:
"I knew my brother would come back to his senses."
Andie369_ said:
"Finally, your senses are back; won’t God do it!"
veneration1 asked:
"Aow Nota, what happened 'cause you were on her side?"
TeffuJoy was stunned:
"Haibo, you changed now like the weather. One can never trust you guys; you're busy fooling around with the country."
PSabsL was curious:
"Nota The-Goat. Wavele wa shapa handbrake and turn, why?"
Chidimma Adetshina's alleged father speaks out
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a man suspected to be Chidimma Adetshina's father speaking about their family.
His interview raised suspicion and questions among netizens who felt that his story did not add up:
ThobeMkhabela said:
"This story development keeps getting weirder and weirder. Kuningi bandla."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za