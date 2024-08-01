An interview with Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's alleged father brought new revelations about the Miss South Africa contestant

According to her dad, he came to South Africa in 2010 and married his wife that same year before having kids, raising questions about Vanessa's age

Mzansi is stunned by the new revelations, convinced that something fishy was going on

An interview with Chidimma Adetshina’s rumoured father raised questions among netizens. Images: chichi_vanessa

An interview with Vanessa Chidima Adetshina's alleged father shed light on the Miss South Africa contestant's background and, sadly, made things worse for her.

Interview with Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's alleged father surfaces

As Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina continues to suffer the backlash from South Africans barring her from competing in Miss South Africa, it appears things are only getting worse for the disgraced contestant.

An interview with a man believed to be Vanessa's Nigerian father has surfaced, where he broke down the family's history and how he came to South Africa.

According to the man, he arrived in Mzansi in 2010 for the World Cup with a visitor's visa and attended the games with Chichi's mother; he alleges that they did not have children then.

He was further asked whether he considers his children South African or Nigerian, to which he said they're both:

"It's called dual citizenship, they're both. They are Nigerian kids that have every single right that you have as a South African."

Mzansi weighs in on Vanessa's family

Netizens are growing suspicious of the Miss South Africa contestant's family, with many now critiquing her age through her father's timeline, as well as how he came to South Africa and whether Chichi was ever born in the country to begin with:

ThobeMkhabela said:

"This story development keeps getting weird and weird. Kuningi bandla."

Theo_EM claimed:

"Like I said, this girl is a con artist like all of them, and they are being protected by some stupid South Africans gaslighting us by calling us xenophobic and Afrophobic."

destinyzee was curious:

"So Chichi is 14 years old?"

RakakiTrevor_ wrote:

"The tourist visa already on its own makes this whole thing null and void."

BlxckSwiss_ posted:

"Eh, it’s not looking good, bru."

Somizi Mhlongo defends Chidimma Adetshina

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Somizi Mhlongo's comments on the Chidimma Adetshina saga.

The media personality was curious to know why South Africans were against Chichi competing in Miss South Africa, and they did not hold back with their feedback.

