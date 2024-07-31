Somizi Mhlongo recently weighed in on the now-trending Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina saga

Mzansi is barring the Miss South Africa contestant from competing because she is part Nigerian, and SomGAGA wants to know why

Netizens criticised Somizi's stance on the matter and voiced their opinions on why Chidimma didn't deserve to run for Miss SA

Somizi Mhlongo asked for clarity on the drama involving Miss South Africa contestant, Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina. Images: somizi, chichi_vanessa

Somizi Mhlongo weighed in on the Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina saga after Mzansi bashed the Miss South Africa hopeful for competing in the contest.

Somizi Mhlongo reacts to Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina saga

Weeks after the social media storm involving Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina for competing in Miss South Africa, it appears more and more local celebs are speaking out against the backlash.

Briefly News reported on Julius Malema's support for the contestant, with the EFF president saying Chidimma shouldn't be punished for her parents' nationality.

Somizi Mhlongo is the latest socialite to weigh in on the saga, where he compared Chidimma to the Democratic Alliance's Natasha Mazzone.

On his Instagram page, SomGAGA asked why Mzansi only bashed Chidimma's Nigerian background. Meanwhile, Natasha, who is of Italian and English descent, was regarded as South African and represents a local party:

"Besides the one being black and the other being white, what’s different about their stories, and why is the energy different?"

Mzansi reacts to Somizi Mhlongo's post

South African netizens revealed why Chidimma shouldn't compete in Miss South Africa:

_ntokozo.h said:

"Miss SA is about the representation of heritage, culture, and traditions. Miss SA can be seen as a national symbol. Her heritage and culture do not assimilate with ours even though she was born here."

mavisanim wrote:

"I'm Ghanaian and understand the South Africans' concerns. If the tables were turned in any other African country, citizens would have also complained."

gojas_fifi added:

"Miss SA is a representation of every South African woman, and if South African women are not comfortable with her representing them, they must feel free to voice their concerns without being labelled xenophobic."

nwa_mondlane argued:

"I think Southys want to know; after winning, which township will she parade in, and which young South African child will say 'Miss SA is from my home town.' It's a matter of authentic representation, not legal paperwork."

sese_unokhowu suggested:

"Let her go compete for Miss Nigeria."

Pearl Thusi defends Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina

In more Miss South Africa updates, Briefly News shared Pearl Thusi's statement defending Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina.

But Mzansi wasn't hearing it and accused the actress of being an opportunist fishing for gigs in Nigeria.

