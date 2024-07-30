A video of Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina with her family members nearly broke the internet

This after the Miss South Africa hopeful was criticised for taking part in the competition for not being South African enough

Mzansi was sent on a spiral, with many vowing to sign the petition to have Chidimma removed from the contest once and for all

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina's video with her family sparked outrage among South Africans. Images: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina was seen in a video with her Nigerian relatives and sparked outrage among South Africans for her participation in the Miss South Africa contest.

Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina's family celebrates her

In the weeks following the backlash she received for participating in Miss South Africa, it seems life is not getting any easier for Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina after Mzansi found a new video of her with her family.

Twitter (X) user JustDineo_ posted a clip in which Vanessa can be seen surrounded by several Nigerian men, presumably from her paternal side, cheering her on for her strides in the competition.

Despite receiving support from Julius Malema, many South Africans have bashed Miss South Africa, going as far as creating a petition to have Vanessa removed from the contest:

Mzansi reacts to Vanessa Chidimma video

South Africans are determined now more than ever to have Vanessa removed from the contest, saying they can't have a Nigerian Miss South Africa:

iamleonard_LEO said:

"Allowing this girl to win means she will inspire other Nigerians that it is possible to make it in South Africa, and they will all start coming here and we don't need that."

SihleNxumz wrote:

"I don’t think anyone cared until this video was released."

SansCue commented:

"I might need to sign that petition."

SirMakhubo posted:

"This here won’t end well. We want a South African to win and represent us, not foreigners!"

JohnnyLotof joked:

"If there is anything Nigerians have perfected, it's how to antagonise South Africans. And they succeed every time without fail."

Goatttttttttt9 responded:

"Does she represent South Africa and South Africans? Absolutely not."

Chidimma Adetshina bashes fake account

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a social media page impersonating Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina in light of the backlash she's received.

The Miss South Africa contestant released a statement addressing the hateful comments, saying the account was not hers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News