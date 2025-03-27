Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka remembers her late daughter Katlego

The star shared a clip of her daughter singing Rihanna's hit song Diamond on her Instagram page and paired it with a heartfelt message

Manaka's daughter passed away in January 2025, leaving many shattered by her sudden death

Manaka Ranaka remembered her late daughter Katlego. Image: @manakaranaka. @katlego_ranaka

It has been two months since the passing of Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka's daughter Katlego.

Recently, the veteran actress remembered her late daughter as she posted a video of her singing Rihanna's hit song Diamond on her Instagram page and paired it with a sweet.

In the message, Manaka mentioned how she greatly misses her daughter and that she is slowly healing from her death. The star further revealed that Katlego left big shoes to fill in her life and the family's.

"Our Angelic DIAMOND is shining bright for us!!! Thank you for the memories, my Big Girl. It's slowly getting better, but we still miss you terribly, and I don't think that will ever change. You left big shoes to fill. We will always love you. We will never forget you. #FlyHighAngel #KatlegoRanaka #GrievingMom #MyForeverWomanCrush"

Katlego Ranaka's cause of death revealed

South Africans on social media have been wondering what happened to Katlego. The radio presenter seemed to be full of life, and most of her fans and followers were shocked about her death.

While people were still trying to piece together the news of Katlego's passing, her aunt Nompumelelo Ranaka, revealed her cause of death. Speaking during an interview soon after Katlego's death, Nompumelelo revealed that she died from natural causes.

Katlego Ranaka passed away in January 2025. Image: @katlego_ranaka

The Ranakas miss Katlego

The Ranakas bid farewell to their lovely niece, daughter and granddaughter during an emotional funeral service on Saturday, 1 February. The family members, including Dineo Ranaka, Thandokuhle Ranaka, Manaka Ranaka and Katlego's biological father, Sipho Lebaka, gave moving speeches while bidding farewell to the star.

A video of Dineo failing to control her tears while giving her speech and Manaka going to the stage to comfort her left many chopping onions. South Africans hailed Manaka for being strong for her family.

Despite being strong, the Generations: The Legacy star later admitted that she missed her eldest daughter. Taking to her Instagram page a week after Katlego was laid to rest, the grieving mother shared a picture and wrote:

"I miss you so much Katlego Ranaka."

Fans flooded her page with heartfelt condolence messages. Many sent her love and strength while navigating the loss of her daughter.

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes continues to mourn late son

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's mother Lynn Forbes, is proof that a mother's love never dies. The grieving mother has kept her late son's memory and legacy alive since his brutal murder.

Award-winning rapper Kiernan Forbes may be gone, but his memory lives on forever. Lynn Forbes has been ensuring that her son's fans continue to remember him, thanks to her emotional post. The media personality recently left Mzansi emotional when she revealed that she spent six hours watching the Fela In Versace rapper's emotional memorial service.

