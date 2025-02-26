Lynn Forbes continues to mourn AKA, keeping his memory alive with emotional posts, including a recent one about watching his memorial service for six hours

Fans sympathised with her grief, expressing how difficult it is to rewatch the rapper’s tributes and music videos

AKA’s mother has previously moved Mzansi by sharing that she kept his bloody sneakers, found peace visiting his grave, and honoured his heavenly birthday with a heartfelt tribute

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes is proof that a mother's love never dies. The grieving mother has kept her late son's memory and legacy alive since his brutal murder.

Lynn Forbes continues to mourn AKA

Award-winning rapper Kiernan Forbes may be gone, but his memory lives on forever. Lynn Forbes has been ensuring that her son's fans continue to remember him thanks to her emotional post.

The media personality recently left Mzansi emotional when she revealed that she spent six hours watching the Fela In Versace rapper's emotional memorial service. The post read:

"I’ve just spent the last 6 hours watching Kiernan’s memorial service. The most raw, purest outpouring of love and unity that I have ever witnessed. God bless us all and may Kiernan’s soul be at peace."

Fans react to Lynn Forbes' emotional post

Social media users sympathised with Lynn Forbes. Some even admitted that they never got the courage to watch the emotional video.

@keneiloemyoli wrote:

"I always try to go back it to to finish it but I find it soooo heartbreaking and stop watching. Strength to you Mama 🫂"

@pilempilane commented:

"You are so strong Glammy... I still can't really watch his music videos 😢 and I'm just a fan. More Strength to you ❤️"

@cywebee added:

"You’re Mega yourself Glammy, your amazing strength, calm and purest heart, so much love and warmth. God bless your soul. Sending you 💌💌💌✨🙏🏾🌷 🫂 🙌🏾 Ps. One day, please consider a documentary on your legend son, he’s for the books, another one ever to live ✌🏾✌🏾 May his super awesome soul rest in eternal peace 🕊️💐😇💫"

@katso.m05 said:

"You're stronger than me, I can't do it again 😢😢😢😢😢😢"

Three times Lynn Forbes moved SA with her posts

AKA's mom's posts always leave Mzansi feeling emotional. Glammy left fans in tears when she revealed that she kept her late son's bloody sneakers that he wore the day he was murdered in Durban.

The mom also shared that she loves visiting her son's final resting place in Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg. She said visiting the graveyard was a joyful and peaceful experience.

Lynn also poured her heart out on AKA's heavenly birthday. She penned a touching tribute remembering the star's life.

Nadia Nakai shares release date for AKA tribute album Braggacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai has officially revealed the release date for her upcoming album.

Nadia Nakai has been working tirelessly on her new music and is nearing the completion of what may be one of her best projects yet.

