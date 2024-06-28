Lynn Forbes shared an emotional post of her visiting Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, at the graveyard

The grieving mother said she is at peace even though she misses the late rapper terribly

Fans of the motivational speaker comforted her and assured her that AKA is at a better place, watching over her

Lynn Forbes shared that she feels more connected to her late son when she visits him at the graveyard. Just recently, the bereaved mother shared a picture as well as a heartfelt note to her son and explained why she makes time to visit him.

Lynn Forbes said she misses the late AKA, but she is at peace. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Lynn visits her late son at the graveyard

It has been over a year since the world lost one of Mzansi's most talented rappers, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes. He was gunned down on 10 February 2023 in Durban on his way to a gig.

His mother, Lynn Forbes, recently shared that AKA visits her in her dreams, asking her to visit him at the cemetery. Lynn opened up and said visiting AKA at his resting place has become much easier to do.

"It brings me so much comfort, grounds me and gives me peace at the same time. In my dream, you asked me to visit often and enjoy this peaceful setting and you were right. Talking to you, updating you on what’s happening with Kairo, the family, anything I think you would want to know, makes me feel more connected to you."

Check out the rest of her message below:

Mzansi comforts Lynn Forbes

Netizens comforted Lynn Forbes and assured her that AKA was watching over her. This is what people had to say.

@I am_sduuuh said:

"Dear Mom Lynn, you are an amazing person, and watching you go through this healing journey is also giving us the strength to heal. It has been a tough one for us fans, too, because it still feels like a horrible dream that AKA is no longer with us. May God continue watching over you, your family, and us, too. One day, we will be okay. Long Live SupaMega, Live Long."

@thula_ngubane said:

"If a normal SA citizen like me was in disbelief for almost 6 months, thinking this is one of those terrible nightmares. I cannot begin to fathom what you could be going through daily. As a mother of the only son, I die when I see your post. May God bandage your wound, and the world pray for you."

@theycall_metrace shared:

"Thank you for sharing Aunty Lynn @lynnforbesza it helps us heal too. This makes me so happy to know that you are in this place of peace."

Bianca Naidoo talks about healing after losing Riky Rick

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bianca Naidoo was a recent guest on Mpoomy Ledwaba's podcast, where she spoke about her healing journey. She opened up about what life is like for her after losing the father of her kids, Riky Rick.

Bianca opened up about finding peace after his death and how she is learning to be okay with being happy again.

Source: Briefly News